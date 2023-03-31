The days are getting longer, temperatures are rising, and more and more folks are spending time outside.
The road ahead for Johnson County, as it relates to tourism and outdoor recreation, is in the making to become a new network of trails connecting internally and with neighboring communities.
Johnson County has long been a destination for outdoor enthusiasts due to its abundance of hiking trails and fishing holes. Still, a focus on outdoor recreation in recent years has seen the building of new hiking and biking trails throughout the county and the addition of ATV-accessible recreation areas.
Locals enjoy the county’s natural amenities, as do tourists who flock to Tennessee’s eastern mountains via car, bike, horseback, and even on foot.
Thirty miles of the Appalachian Trail, a 2,198.4-mile footpath that stretches from Georgia and Maine, fall within Johnson County. This means that hundreds of people from around the world hike through Johnson County each year, following the Iron Mountain Range from just north of Butler to the Virginia state line.
With Johnson County’s dense forests, pristine mountain streams, and gorgeous overlooks, it’s no wonder the county is a prime destination for outdoor recreation. Conveniently located between Bristol and Boone on Highway 421 and just south of Damascus, Johnson County is a central outdoor recreation location.
For hikers and mountain bikers, the options are endless. The Laurel Creek Trail is an out-and-back route that follows Laurel Creek along Highway 91. At just about three miles round trip, Laurel Creek Trail is an excellent route for a quick and easy walk along the river.
Gentry Creek is another popular out-and-back trail, although it’s quite a bit longer. Six miles from the trailhead and several creek crossings later, hikers are rewarded with a cascading double waterfall and–for those bold enough to brave the icy water–a pool for swimming.
An Economic Impact Survey, funded in part by the town of Mountain City and partially by Washington County, Virginia, and administered by the Institute for Service Research, is currently underway to “estimate the potential economic and fiscal impacts associated with establishing a trail connection between Doe Mountain Recreation Area (Mountain City, Tennessee) and Damascus, Virginia.” The survey, which will be live until April 12, is available at https://isrteam.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9Bv8sZ3rL1wVmTQ.
Doe Mountain Recreation Area is known for its network of trails for off-road vehicles, but the area has been focusing on building more beginner-friendly hiking and mountain biking trails, which will be showcased at a future event.
Adventurers in Johnson County aren’t limited to hiking and biking–the county also has miles of shoreline on Watauga Lake. At the last County Commissioners’ meeting, Mayor Larry Potter announced that the county recently improved lake access at Bayview in Butler by pouring a new boat ramp.
