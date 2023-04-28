Johnson County Farmers Market was established in 2009 as a nonprofit organization with the goal of strengthening a sustainable local agriculture and food economy by providing market outlets for local farmers and crafters. It also promotes its products directly to the consumer and provides the consumer with the freshest, highest quality local farm and craft products at a reasonable price.
The Farmers Market enters into its 14th season grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Johnson County not only by providing fresh locally grown produce, meat, eggs, baked goods, and crafts, but also through educational opportunities and programs that help teach healthy lifestyle choices, business skills, and gardening skills that will last a lifetime.
This season is promising to bring some exciting programs among them the much-anticipated Grow JoCo Kids Garden program, which returns for its third season. The goal of the Kids Garden program is not just to give kids healthy food for the day, but to provide them with the supplies and knowledge they need to grow their own gardens, thus providing them with a lifetime of healthy food. This year participating children will be given garden tool kits, their own plants and seeds, and classes on how to care for their gardens. For each class attended, kids will be given a $5 token to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the farmers market.
JCFM is happy to announce the return of the double-up food bucks program. Thanks to the “Appalachian Farmacy” grant, JCFM will be able to offer SNAP customers a $20 match per market day to be used on the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables. This program helps increase not only the food budget but access to fresh healthy produce for families using SNAP benefits.
The Johnson County Extension office will also once again be offering the Market Fresh Program on market days from June through August. This program uses fresh food items and provides information about the food, a healthy recipe, and a sample of the food to help educate consumers about healthy cooking and food choices. The Master Gardeners will also be joining JCFM this season with a wealth of information on gardening. It’s a great way to get answers to all your gardening questions.
Last but certainly not least, JCFM will be participating in the High Country Farmers Market Network Trail which has just been unveiled for the 2023 season. To celebrate North Carolina’s year of the trail, a passport has been created highlighting eight local farmers markets. Participating markets include Alleghany Farmers Market, Ashe County Farmers Market, Downtown Hickory Farmers Market, Lansing Farmers Market, Watauga County Farmers Market, Johnson County Farmers Market, King Street Farmers Market, and the Boone Winter Farmers Market.
Pick up your passport and get it stamped at any of the participating markets, get stamps from 5 of the 8 participating markets, and receive a free tote bag from Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture. This is just a sneak peek at all that is going on at Johnson County Farmers Market this season! With over 40 vendors, a loyal, growing customer base, and the support of our local community, it is shaping up to be an awesome season and we can’t wait to get started! See you at Ralph Stout Park Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.