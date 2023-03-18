LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

The Luck of the Irish
Wishing someone the “luck of the Irish” is generally meant as good luck. However, Irish people are notoriously unlucky, and Irish luck means bad luck to some people. St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) celebrates the death of Ireland’s patron saint. If you’re lucky, you will wake the next day with a clear head. Drink too much green beer and your luck changes and you wake with a hangover. Leprechauns are wee Irish people that are believed to be lucky. It’s said that lucky leprechauns have a pot of gold hidden at the end of the rainbow where others can’t find it. Shamrocks are a three leaf clover and a symbol of Ireland. About 1 in 5,000 stalks of clover have four leaves, and you are considered lucky if you find one. American Katie Borka holds the record for finding four leaf clover, finding 166 in one hour. She must be very lucky!
Books with an Irish theme
The Leprechaun in the Basement, Kathy Tucker, E TUC
It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and Michael finds that a leprechaun has been living in their family’s basement for years, complete with a pot of gold. Surely he will share the gold with his needy family.
Leprechaun in Late Winter, Mary Pope Osborne. J OSB
Book #43 in the Magic Tree House series. Jack and Annie meet an Irish girl and start a magical journey that changes the girls life.
Come Dance With Me, Classic Irish Dance Music, Music, DVD #192
A sampler of twelve Irish dance song recordingz from the archives, dating back as far as 1969.
Ralph Compton: Lost Banshee Mine, Jackson Lowry, New LP F LOW
A Sundown Riders Series story. Two struggling miners may have found their ticket to fortune, if they can keep it.
