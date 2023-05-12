The courts were full at Cunningham Park last weekend during the second annual “Battle of the Ages” Pickleball Tournament that raged between senior adults and local high school students.
A Johnson County Senior Center event, the annual pickleball tournament is an effort of the senior center to encourage physical activity in both the local youth and senior population of Johnson County, according to center director Kathy Motsinger-Eller.
“This is such a wonderful way to promote good health of all ages, and most importantly, the relationships that have been made between the student and the senior will never be forgotten,“ she said.
With music provided by Randy Dandurand, a pair of food trucks – including Fat Straw and Fuego – on the premises, and several dozen jars of pickles, the tournament proved successful in creating a fun, energetic atmosphere for participants and viewers alike.
In the end, however, there can only be one winner. A fierce competition with both teams taking outstanding victories on the courts, the final outcome favored age over strength.
With a final score of Johnson County Senior Center 37 – Johnson County High School 24, the senior citizens maintained their claim to the pickleball trophy and appropriate bragging rights.
Now with over 2,000 registered members, the Johnson County Senior Center works with national, state, and local partners to provide the best opportunities and services for local seniors. Through programs such as Meals on Wheels, MyRide Johnson County, Options Counseling, and other transportation services, the center focuses on meeting the physical needs of its seniors.
By offering daily access to its exercise room and a variety of exercise classes, such as Silver Sneakers, Tai Chi, and Zumba for Seniors, the center hopes to improve the well-being of the seniors it serves.
Through special events like the Seniors vs. Seniors Pickleball Tournament, the senior center wishes to engage its community and encourage its members to get involved with local groups, activities, and fundraisers.
All donations from the “Battle of the Ages” Pickleball Tournament will go toward repaving the courts, installing permanent nets, and other court repairs.
“We are looking forward to next year and hoping to promote another sport to battle it out,” Motsinger-Eller said.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, stop by the center M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883.
If interested in learning more about the Mountain City Pickleball Association’s mission to repair the courts and how to help, contact Claude Poisson at (800) 242-7058.