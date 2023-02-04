How are your New Year’s Resolutions working out? Exercising more, eating healthier, and spending quality time with friends and family typically top most people’s lists. Saving money and starting your own business or taking your side hustle to the next level are popular resolutions, particularly post Covid-19. However, as January fades to the gray days of February, our New Year enthusiasm wanes. February 8 is commonly known as “Fall off the Wagon Day,” the day most people give up on their New Year’s Resolutions and goals. For entrepreneurs, the pulls of everyday life increase the further we get from the holiday season.
The dream of starting our farm, food, or craft-based business gets stuck in the mid-winter mud. This is a particularly bleak time of year for agri-preneurs, entrepreneurs whose business is agriculture or agriculture-related. But don’t give up! Small businesses are vital to our economy and a large part of what makes Johnson County a special place to live and visit. And you can do it!
If your entrepreneurial spirit is waning or you just don’t know where to start, shake off the muddy winter blues and come out to Entrepreneurship 101 on February 7th at Local’s Deli. The second in UT/TSU Extension’s Lunch and Learn series, Ty Wolaver, UT Extension’s Small Farm Business Specialist, will be encouraging and teaching prospective, new, and established small business owners about the tools they need for successful business planning and accounting. Cattle farmers, produce growers, and home-based business owners of all kinds, including artisan crafters and bakers, will leave ready to lay the groundwork for a successful business, be it with an eye towards a full-time venture or a profitable side hustle. Join us on February 7 for Entrepreneurship 101 at Local’s Deli, 103 W. Main Street, from 11:30-12:30.
Those unable to make it to the Lunch and Learn are welcome to join Wolaver on the evening of February 7, where he will be speaking to Master Beef Producers on the topic of Farm Business Planning. Wolaver’s talk begins at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Johnson County Farm Bureau, 642 S. Shady Street, Mountain City. Livestock producers will want to come at 6 p.m. to hear a Zoom presentation on forage management by Dr. Gary Bates, UT Extension Forage Specialist.
Both programs are offered at no cost for non-certificate-seeking participants, but please let us know you plan to attend by calling the UT/TSU Extension office at 423-727-8161.