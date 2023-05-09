It’s honey bee swarming season in Johnson County. Swarming is a fascinating and sometimes alarming sight for beekeepers and the public. Welcome back to learning about the fascinating life cycle of the honey bee hive.
Swarming is a natural process. A colony of honey bees divides and forms two or more separate colonies. Honey bee swarming usually happens in the spring or early summer when the colony has grown too large for its current dwelling, and the queen needs to find a new home.
Before swarming, the worker bees will prepare queen cells to rear new queens. Once new queens emerge and are ready to mate, the old queen will leave the hive with about half of the workers, leaving the remaining bees to care for the new queens and brood.
Swarming is a fascinating sight, with thousands of bees flying in a swirling mass. It can be alarming to people who are not familiar with this natural phenomenon. Swarms can be seen hanging from tree branches, fence posts, or other objects while the bees send out scouts to find a suitable new home. This process can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days, depending on factors such as weather and the availability of suitable nesting sites.
Beekeepers take measures to control swarming and resulting bee loss. For instance, simply splitting the hive can reduce the chance of losing bees.
In a process called the Demaree Method, the hive is split with the queen and flying bees below the queen excluder and the brood and nurse bees above. Since the queen is larger than her workers, she can’t pass through the excluder and remains trapped in her lower box.
This process alleviates overcrowding and can prevent the swarming urge. Over the next three and a half weeks, as the brood above emerges, beekeepers relocate the old “mother” box and her workers to a prepared unpopulated hive leaving a full-strength colony behind.
Beekeepers can also capture a honey bee swarm and relocate it to an unoccupied hive, especially if the swarm settles in an accessible location. Remember, honeybees aren’t cheap.
A swarm of bees sometimes frightens people, though the bees are usually not aggressive at this stage of their life cycle. The bees are more interested in relocating to a new home and protecting the queen. However, never interfere with a swarm.
See a swarm? Contact a local beekeeper or the Johnson County Extension for assistance. For a local beekeeper, look no further than the Jonson County Beekeepers, who can be reached at johnsoncountybeekeepers@outlook.com, or email me at tomahawkchris649@gmail.com and I’ll connect you with one.