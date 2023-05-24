For many people, thru-hiking one long-distance trail is enough. For others, the first thru-hike is just the beginning of a backpacking career.
Truly committed and determined individuals set out to thru-hike the big three: the Appalachian Trail, the Continental Divide Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail. Such an achievement is called the ‘Triple Crown’ of hiking, encompassing almost 8,000 miles of trails in 22 states. According to TheTrek.com, fewer than 600 people have achieved such an endeavor.
Will ‘Akuna’ Robinson completed his first thru-hike of the PCT in 2016. The experience was so incredible that he continued backpacking, thru-hiking the PCT again in 2017, thru-hiking the AT in 2018, and becoming the first black man to complete the Triple Crown after completing a thru-hike of the CDT in 2019.
For Robinson, achieving the triple crown of hiking just wasn’t enough, and he plans to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail for a second time this year.
Robinson hiked the AT immediately after consecutive thru-hikes of the PCT and realized afterward that the west coast miles affected his experience on the AT. So, Robinson made plans to see the AT with new eyes in 2023.
“I want to engage and embrace the trail in a different way,” Robinson said, as he plans to hike southbound from Maine to Georgia this August. “I’m looking forward to enjoying it, with no comparison.”
Merrell, a well-known outdoor apparel and shoe company, reached out to Robinson in 2018 during his first AT thru-hike and asked to sponsor him.
Before backpacking, Robinson served in the Army. As a result of his military service, Robinson was plagued by post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and insomnia for years. “The trail gave me the tools to manage my mental health,” he said. “Nature therapy is a real thing.”
As if Robinson’s resume isn’t impressive enough, he was the recipient of the 2022 George Mallory Award, a lifetime achievement award for notable adventurers presented by the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival. “It’s an honor to receive,” Robinson said, smiling, “But I have so much more to achieve in my life.”
Robinson is also a finalist for the 2023 Outdoor Retailer Inspiration Award, an award that “celebrates champions of the outdoor community who inspire and encourage others to enjoy, participate in, and support outdoor recreation,” according to Outdoor Retailer’s website. Award winners will be announced on June 20.
Robinson is certainly an inspiration for many and a champion for anyone facing adversity. “I’ve conquered multiple barriers,” he said. “If there’s something out there and it keeps me from living my life, it has to come down.”
Unfortunately, Robinson shared that racism does bleed onto the trail, but he doesn’t let other people get him down. Prejudice isn’t the only barrier he faces outdoors; he has a patellar tracking disorder, so he has to wear knee braces when hiking.
“I want to be an advocate for people with disabilities, to show them that they can still hike,” he said. “I’ve met people who never thought that they would hike, and then they do it, and it makes me so happy to see that.”
Follow @akunahikes on Instagram to keep up with Robinson’s upcoming thru-hike and other adventures.