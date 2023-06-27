That the Mountain City government and its leadership have seen its fair share of challenges in the past couple of years is an understatement.
One such unforeseen event was the office of the city recorder vacated midterm, thus requiring additional workload for many of the city hall staff and council members.
While all members of the government felt the loss of such a key position, Mayor Jerry Jordan stepped up to the plate to ensure residents of the town of Mountain City would not feel the loss. During previous city council meetings, several of the aldermen took the time to mention their appreciation for the mayor and all his hard work.
During the June meeting, the council took things to the next level expressing their gratitude in a special way.
To recognize all the effort and sacrifice from the extra work placed on him, council members surprised Jordan with a proclamation of appreciation.
Vice Mayor Lawrence Keeble asked the mayor to please stand, after which the Alderman presented a framed document. “We're gonna give a proclamation to the mayor for what he’s done,” said Keeble. “I talked to Mr. Shearin about it, and he prepared this proclamation. I’m gonna ask him to read it.”
City Hall was noticeably quiet as the audience waited expectantly to hear what was contained in the frame.
The reading of the proclamation began with an official mention that the mayor has faced many unforeseen and difficult tasks in his first term and he “has worked tirelessly to aid in the continuity of the government within the town of Mountain City Tennessee,” and “continues to strive to fill the duties of mayor often times above and beyond those duties things that are prescribed to him being afforded no additional compensation.”
“Now, therefore, we, the vice mayor and all the alderman in the town of Mountain City, Tennessee, do hereby proclaim June 6, 2023, as Mayor Jerry S Jordan day.”
In addition to offering kudos for his hard work, the proclamation invited all residents of Johnson County to acknowledge the mayor's efforts.
The thunderous applause after the reading was an affirmation those in attendance agreed.
Although the mayor was the recipient of appreciation, he quickly expressed gratitude for his team.
“I don’t know what to say," Jordan replied. "I appreciate the board and alderman. It is a privilege to work with them and an honor to serve the town. I know it’s been a difficult time, and I could not have done it without the help of each of you, the department heads, and the employees. We got a good group of people to work with, and this is an honor and definitely a surprise. And I appreciate it. Thank you.”