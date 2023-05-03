In 1963 the National Council of Senior Citizens approached President John F. Kennedy, advocating for the needs, safety, and well-being of older Americans. As a result, he designated the month of May as “Senior Citizens Month,” a time to recognize the valuable contributions of seniors across the United States. Over a decade later, under President Gerald Ford, this designated name changed to Older Americans Month.
Older Americans Month not only acknowledges seniors’ contributions (i.e., military service, entrepreneurship, volunteer work) but also highlights the dangers of elder abuse and neglect. Raising awareness of the risks facing many older adults today, Older Americans Month encourages seniors to get more involved in their communities and communities to find better ways to serve their seniors.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 50 million Americans are over the age of 65.
In Tennessee, residents over the age of 65 make up 17 percent of the population (about 1,187,354 Tennesseans).
Of this population of seniors in Tennessee, 42 percent of them live alone, 38 percent live with a disability, 17.2 percent are still in the workforce, 9.7 percent live in poverty, and two percent are raising their grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, senior isolation has grown to an all-time high in many communities. Devastating to the mental and physical health of seniors, isolation creates a cycle of loneliness, depression, grief, and hopelessness.
To combat the difficulties facing seniors, Older Americans Month focuses on building stronger community connections – encouraging younger generations to volunteer with local senior centers, assisted living facilities, and elderly neighbors. On the other end, it recommends that seniors work to stay involved in their communities, volunteering when possible, continuing their education, and pursuing the arts.
Within Johnson County, 23.8 percent of the population is over the age of 65, which means, sprinkled throughout this rural community, more than 1,500 seniors are living alone, over 500 live in poverty, and at least a hundred are raising their grandchildren.
Working to provide a strong support network for local seniors, the Johnson County Senior Center is constantly striving to improve its community outreach. Currently, the center needs individuals with a heart for service.
If any individual is interested in volunteering with the senior center once a week, contact the center at 727-8883 to learn more about the opportunities to take part in this valuable outreach.