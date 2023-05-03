Visitors to Doe Mountain Recreation Authority will have the opportunity to walk, fall in love with, and adopt one of the many dogs at Rescue DOG & End of Life Sanctuary this weekend.
DMRA’s Bike & Hike Day, which was previously postponed due to weather, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7. This weekend, the $10 hiking fee and $35 biking fee will be waived.
DMRA Event Coordinator Chris Sweatt reached out to Rescue DOG founder Melissa Gentry about creating opportunities for human and animal alike to explore DMRA’s new hiking and biking trails.
“Rescue DOG has been wanting to partner with Doe Mountain Rec for many years,” Gentry said. “We were very happy when Chris walked through our door and invited us to take part in this event.”
Sweatt is equally excited about the upcoming event, and hopes that the weekend will end with more than a few adoptions.
Rescue DOG, a nonprofit and no-kill shelter, is just down the road from DMRA, and Gentry said that hikers can take the short road walk to the sanctuary at 977 Harbin Hill Road and pick a pup for a walk.
“All a hiker or easy stroller can do is drop by and we will pair them up with a dog who needs exercising,” Gentry said. “When finished on the walk just come back to the rescue and return the dog. Everyone benefits!”
During the walk, Sweatt explained that hikers can explore any of the 10 miles of non-motorized trails at their leisure. For everyone’s safety, the dogs must remain leashed at all times.
The benefits of walking dogs are many, Sweatt said, having a positive effect on both physical and mental health. “It’s important for people to stay connected with animals. Walking a dog can decrease stress levels and provide feelings of companionship.”
“We are strong believers in community and animal-human bond being an integral part of our amazing community,” Gentry agreed.
Gentry confirmed that interested parties will be encouraged and able to adopt a pet this weekend. “If interested in adopting we will give an application to ensure the dog will be placed in the right home for his/her temperament,” Gentry said.
Sweatt said that all monetary donations from the weekend will go back to the animal sanctuary. Gentry added, “We are always in need of dog/cat food, cat litter, cleaning supplies, paper towels, bowls, gas cards, etc.”
National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day may have been observed on Sunday, April 30, but there’s no better time to bring home a new dog than today. For more information about DMRA, visit doetn.org and to get in touch with Rescue DOG or make a donation, visit the organization’s website at https://rescuedogandendoflifesanctuary.org/.