Johnson County is known for its beauty of picturesque hills, mountains, and creeks not to mention what so many comes to recognize as exemplary is its residents.
“I love visiting Johnson County,” said Knoxville resident Jill Murphy. “The region has some of the nicest and most generous people I have ever met."
While such praise is something to be proud of it is not something that comes without genuine care on the part of those that work hard in a measure of oversight.
Law enforcement within the county and city borders is just one great example of what keeps things balanced and forward-moving. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office with its sizable staff of male and fame deputies certainly has been busy and is proud of what they are trained to do on behalf of the county’s approximately 18,000 citizens’ safety and security.
“I am so proud of all these guys for all they do every day to provide the best service possible,” said Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester, during a recent interview and press conference, which included letting the community know of just some of the great work its deputies, detectives, and special agents are doing to keep the bad guys off the streets and residents safe.
“We are definitely doing something,” Tester firmly added, in reply to some comments questioning the depth and extent of the work its office is doing.
To give an idea of what is being done, and what often has to be done without fanfare and accolades due to the sensitive nature of the work or the need to capitalize on important intelligence gathering, Tester took advantage of the press conference to provide some statistics.
A pair of detectives who did not want to be named mentioned that just since September of 2022, in targeted special operations the office has seized nearly 30 lbs. of methamphetamine. Agents also retrieved more than 100 firearms, close to $50,000 in cash, and other illicit drugs from suspects during such operations.
Of course, the above statistics do not include the countless routine law enforcement that puts deputies' lives on the line on a daily basis.
As the work to serve and protect continues, Tester made sure credit also goes to the many residents of Johnson County. “We would like to take the time to thank, the community for their support, cooperation, and work with our deputies on a daily basis,” Tester said.
As is the case with other local law enforcement agencies the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to make use of its Facebook page which includes updates weekly about arrests and charges along with mugshots. The Sheriff’s Office’s website also includes information about domestic violence notifications, and Homeland Security matters.
To reach the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office located at 216 Honeysuckle Street in Mountain City, TN, please visit www. johnsoncountysd.org, or call 423-727-7761 and listen for the prompts.