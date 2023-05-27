Johnson County Senior Center can now focus its attention on the work ahead thanks to the exciting news of receiving a much-deserved national accreditation. The fact that only 102 senior centers in the entire nation have received such status gives testimony to what the center is all about and its amazing accomplishments.
“We are all so excited about this opportunity and prestige for Johnson County,” said Kathy Motsinger-Eller, Director of Johnson County Senior Center, “Our senior center met the highest standards of excellence and is considered a model for others to exemplify.”
JCSC is known for excellence, and although Johnson County is in a rural area, bigger cities have nothing compared to the level of quality provided locally.
While discussing the smaller size of JCSC compared to bigger city centers, Motsinger-Eller said, “I was very nervous with us being a smaller center compared to other accredited senior centers across the United States. There are only around 102 National Accredited Centers at this time, but I knew we were meeting all the standards but wasn't as confident being located in a rural area. Even though we are small compared to other centers nationally, we are doing all the things bigger centers are and more.”
The many strengths of the center were mentioned in the congratulations letter received from the National Council on Aging (NCOA).
Included among the many attributes of JCSC, the NCOA noted the organization demonstrates outstanding leadership and commitment to quality programs and services.
The dedication and commitment of Johnson County’s residents, the center’s staff, and the volunteers were evident, especially during the pandemic. JCSC maintained social distancing while still providing resources for seniors, and over three hundred meals were delivered daily. In addition, the center continued to offer programs by delivering activity kits. JCSC also provided wellness checks and telephone calls to offer seniors socialization during the pandemic.
Although the process for being accredited is grueling, the staff and volunteers of JCSC continued the quest. Progress and looking to the future are something the JCSC is known for, and this endeavor was no exception.
“This process required much time and commitment, and after three years of working toward this goal, we didn't give up,” said Motsinger-Eller. “Even putting it aside during the covid pandemic for a while, I picked it back up again because of the benefits I knew it would reap for us to continue helping enhance the lives of our senior population.”