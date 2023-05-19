Johnson County residents can look forward to some additional fun during this year’s Spur’n S Rodeo. The annual event has been a crowd favorite for years, but this year has even more planned for visitors. Not only is the rodeo encompassing more days, but more events have been added to the lineup.
“Usually, it is just two days on Friday and Saturday,” said event representative Van Arnold. “This year is the first time we are going to have a carnival in conjunction with the bull riding. We invited Funtime Family Carnival, so we have events planned for four days. We added wrestling on Wednesday night, presented by By The Ring Wrestling, and Thursday night is the Ranch Rodeo.”
The Ranch Rodeo, a new experience scheduled for the rodeo, is designed to allow visitors to experience what life is like for a real cowboy working on the ranch.
“This year is gonna be unique,” said Arnold, “kinda like a rodeo, but more everyday activities like a cowboy would do. More the reality of cowboy life. Boys can compete doing everyday jobs a cowboy would do,” Arnold explained. “We will have buckin horses, and three-man teams can compete on trailer loading. They have to catch a calf and load it on a trailer.”
The Spur’n S Rodeo Mountain City Days has festivities planned for all ages. In addition to the competition for the cowboys of Johnson County, cowgirls have the opportunity to compete in a Cowgirl Triathlon.
While adults can experience cowboy fun, children can also join in with rodeo-themed activities specially designed for the younger crowd.
“On Friday and Saturday is Mutton Busting for the younger ones.” Arnold described the event as “a real treat to watch, we are bringing in sheep for the kids to compete on. It is like bull riding with sheep, whoever stays on the longest wins a prize.”
The fan favorites bull riding and barrel racing will be held on Friday and Saturday. “The bull riding and barrel racing is always exciting,” said Arnold. People are invited to come early to all the events to “ride the carnival rides and eat. We will have vendors for food, BBQ, carnival food. I am looking forward to every event. It will be wonderful. We want the community to enjoy it.”
Carnival rides are at 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 1 p.m. Saturday. Daily unlimited ride specials available, and coupons have been placed around town at various locations.
Spur’n S Rodeo Mountain City Days will be at the Johnson County Chamber Park, 5328 Hwy 67, Mountain City, TN.