“Ready, Set, Go!” and the race began at Ralph Stout Park as children of all ages gathered around the stage vying for the best view to watch the 17th Annual Turtle Derby.
The event got back on track last Friday evening after a break due to the pandemic and some leadership changes within its sponsor, the Johnson County Lions Club.
Thanks to the great turnout of fans and participants, the derby is not only fun but opens the way for mutual community support.
“People love it, and it is a lot of fun,” said Averielle Morefield, President of Johnson County Lions Club.“ This event is fun for all ages and helps bring attention to our club and our efforts to support residents’ vision needs, including eye exams and glasses.”
While some spectators may feel turtles are slow, visitors quickly learned how fast a little turtle can run. During one race, a turtle named Cazzie ran the distance in 54.287 seconds. Another turtle accepted the challenge and beat Cazzie’s speed record by soaring past the finish in just 17.9 seconds. Now that’s a derby.
“We think that is a Mountain City record,” said Master of Ceremonies Glynn Minks as the turtle soared to the finish line. “Who said turtles are slow?”
The community supported the turtle derby in a variety of ways. “A lot of friends posted it on Facebook. We kept sharing it so we could get the word out,” said long-time spectator Jeanne Johnson, “We enjoy it; it is good for the kids. This makes our twelfth year coming to the turtle derby.”
While fans shared the information on different social media sites to get the word out, others provided monetary support. Many local businesses provided not only a donation to the cause by sponsoring a turtle but many donated various services or supplies to be used as prizes.
Some in the crowd reported it was their first time attending but wanted to support a good cause.
“This is my very first time at the turtle derby,” said Nancy Lewis, owner of Fat Daddy’s Chili Dogs. Nancy and her husband Gary brought the popular food truck to the event. “I enjoy being with the crowd.”
In addition to food and the turtle race, the Johnson County Lions Club added something special to the day’s festivities this year. Singing in the seventh race was local Elvis impersonator DeWayne Landers. “I played in Pigeon Forge, but a few years ago, I had a four bypass. The Lord has blessed me, so now I play for the kids.”
The children in attendance showed their appreciation for his performance by clapping at the end of each song. While everyone in attendance was able to enjoy the show, the younger ones had an extra treat.
“We raffle off prizes,” said Morefield. “This year, we have a surprise. We normally offer two bicycles. This year, we have three.”
The 17th Turtle Derby was deemed a success, and plans are already underway to host the event next year.
For more information, call 423-895-5376