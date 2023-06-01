The grand opening of the Butler Museum at 123 Selma Curtis Road, celebrated over Memorial Day weekend, continues to add to the sizable list of destinations in Johnson County. For the remainder of the summer, the museum will be open every weekend until Old Butler Days, a festival commemorating the “town that wouldn’t drown.” Old Butler Days will be held October 7-8 this year.
Newly-appointed Chairman of the Board, David Shepherd, and his team of volunteers are gearing up for the summer season and the upcoming festival by updating the museum and pursuing a slightly new direction.
“I want to go in a different direction than we have in the past,” said Shepherd. “I envision making the museum a more interactive part of Butler that integrates Appalachian history and the history of Old Butler. I want a more interactive experience for museum-goers, something that they can take home with them.”
The museum is in the process of having internet installed, which Shepherd plans to utilize to create an engaging, multi-media experience for visitors. Shepherd also shared that the museum is getting a new website, updating its Facebook page, and rolling out a patron program in the near future.
The Butler Museum showcases the history of the only incorporated town that the Tennessee Valley Authority flooded in 1948 to build the Watauga Dam. The museum is a labor of love for its Board of Directors and the many volunteers that give their time and energy to preserve not only the history of Butler and the surrounding communities.
Volunteer Coordinator and tour guide Lynn Farmer have been described by Shepherd as a “walking encyclopedia of Old Butler,” and her guided tours through the museum are a testament to that. Farmer has family connections to old Butler, and her interest in Butler’s history is personal.
“When I was in school at East Tennessee State University, there was no information about Old Butler,” Farmer said. Since then, Farmer has made a point to collect as many stories and artifacts as she can, freely sharing her knowledge with anyone who is willing to listen. “This museum has really made a difference for me,” Farmer said.
Jan LaBoone, the ‘Official Flower Guru,’ is another friend of the museum who volunteers her time to lead walkthroughs of museum exhibits and keep the landscaping looking lovely. LaBoone moved to Johnson County for the mountains but fell in love with the area’s history.
Shepherd said that the museum desperately needs volunteers and asks anyone with a love for history and the community to reach out. “We need volunteers to assist visitors and help coordinate walkthroughs. We need people to mow, pressure wash, anything you can do,”
Shepherd said. “Anyone who loves this community and wants to aid in preserving Appalachian history is a great fit.”
For those who are intimidated or think that they don’t know enough to volunteer with the museum, Farmer offered some encouragement. “No one feels qualified to give a tour,” Farmer said. “We have great resources on the history, and many of the exhibits are self-explanatory.”
For more information about the Butler Museum and to keep up with events, like the Museum of Butler Facebook page. To inquire about volunteering, call David Shepherd at (423) 213-3617 or Lynn Farmer at (336) 366-0845. The Butler Museum’s summer hours are Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.