Tim Hill is 20 minutes late for our interview and calls me from his car. “People think being a state rep is all glamor and big votes, but I was with a constituent in Roan Mountain dealing with one of those runoff issues you get in the mountains, and we were with TDOT trying to reach a good solution.”
Dealing with issues like this is why Hill is again running to represent Tennessee’s 3rd District in Nashville. There is no way to avoid some of the louder, more colorful societal issues, but he doesn’t believe that is what people vote for. “What I’ve found over the years,” he says, “Is that the majority of things people need help with have very little to do with party affiliation.”
He looks forward to digging into the county’s needs again, such as working on backing up Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter’s grant application to deal with hunger and homelessness, assisting with the broadband expansion initiative with SkyLine/SkyBest that originated when he and Mayor Potter were both in office previously, and working to recruit good paying jobs to Johnson County. “I take an all of the above approach,” Hill said when I asked him how he plans to address the issue of 34.1 percent of children in Johnson County living in poverty.
“The biggest thing is jobs, particularly manufacturing jobs. Tourism has taken off in Johnson County thanks to Doe Mountain. We’ve got to nurture what we’ve got, but we’ve got to recruit the best that we can. I will support Mayor Potter in going after these grants and, in the process, going after all the grants that are available.”
Now that addiction has a far more lethal aspect, with overdose deaths doubling due to the rise of fentanyl in everything from heroin to weed, Hill is, like most people, angry about it. He sees the porous border with Mexico as the primary driver of the crisis but sees opportunities legislatively to address it locally.
“As a state representative, I can do very little about an open southern border,” he said, “But I think we need to support law enforcement, and state laws can be changed to provide stiffer penalties for dealers. But you can legislate the stiffest penalty imaginable, and for someone bound up in addiction, they’re still gonna do it.” That’s why he would push for more funding for regional treatment centers that are affordable to the population. “I think Frontier Health would be the front-line provider, so I need to visit with them to find out what they’re seeing on a day-to-day basis.”
Before we dove into some of the hotter sociocultural issues currently dominating cable news shows, I asked him how he will serve members of the community who vehemently disagree with him about some of these things.
“When I say that I’m a conservative Christian, a Republican, that I’m 100 percent pro-life, and 100 percent pro-Second Amendment, these are principles I will not violate in the short term or long term, but my job is to work for everybody. If someone needs help with TennCare or with squirrels overrunning her home, I’m not going to ask who she voted for or what party she’s in because it doesn’t matter. My job is to help her.”
With regard to the 2nd Amendment, Hill is adamant. “Restricting the rights of law-abiding citizens does nothing to inhibit criminals,” he said. “I will vote against any red flag laws or legislation that attempts to be a red flag law under a different name. I’m going to vote to protect our 2nd Amendment rights without question and without fail.”
He will stand against any attempts to expand Medicaid in Tennessee, saying, “I already sponsored and passed the alternative, which was the Medicaid block grant, and that saved the state 400 million dollars, which was used to help people on Medicaid.”
He views the repeal of Roe v. Wade as a positive development and has already sponsored a bill that states that the gender listed on an individual’s birth certificate will determine whether they play boys' or girls' sports. “We love sports,” he said. “You want to talk about the fabric of Johnson County? Come to a football game. The politicization of sports is exhausting. Girls should be protected from dudes coming into their sport and then running away with it because they’re dudes. If I had a daughter who worked hard, practiced, and played in whatever sport they loved, only to have their achievement undermined by a biological male, it would be disheartening, to say the least.”
With regard to education and topics related to homosexuality and transgenderism being taught in school, Hill supports a top-to-bottom review of what is in the state curriculum, and while he is not certain that this is an issue, he recognizes that many feel that it is. “I’ve had a few people bring it up, and it is of concern to them, and broadly, I say that if it matters to my constituents, it matters to me.”
All that said, Hill returned again to the idea that what is of concern to Johnson County is not necessarily reflected in the editorials on Fox News or MSNBC. His role, as he sees it, is to help wherever he is asked and to consistently remind the legislature that the state does not end in Knoxville. His job, he says, is to raise his hand and say, “Hey, what about Johnson County?”