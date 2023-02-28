Alliance of Citizens Together Improving Our Neighborhoods (A.C.T.I.O.N.) Coalition and its partner resource center, Addiction Research Recovery Center (AARRC), are hosting an Expungement Clinic with the Tennessee Office of Reentry on Friday, March 31, at First Christian Church, located at 401 W. Main St.
Expunction, as defined by the Tennessee District Public Defenders Conference, is “the removal of a conviction (especially for a first offense) from a person's criminal record.” These qualifying criminal offenses are defined at https://www.tn.gov/expunction./
Although not all records can be expunged, the upcoming clinic will open up a world of opportunities for those who qualify.
A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition’s Workforce Project Coordinator, Jeff Cope, explained that while there are many barriers to employment, the most significant barrier has a criminal record. Cope hopes to help unemployed folks in the community overcome that obstacle by getting their qualifying records expunged.
The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will be free of charge to those that need the services. Representatives from A.C.T.I.O.N will be present to answer questions and help people with qualifying offenses start the process of expunction.
Studies show that folks with a record may have a harder getting a job, as well as finding housing and having other needs met. “Stigma is a big thing,” Cope explained. “People think that just because this person messed up, they will do it again.”
Not only do many people face social stigma on a daily basis, but there are additional hurdles they must jump through just to have the same opportunities as those with a clean record. “The legal system and the employment system are stacked against them,” Cope said.
Substance use disorder is defined as a disability by the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Affordable Care Act. As a disability, substance use disorder comes with certain federal protections, particularly when it comes to employment.
In addition to educating people about their rights under the ADA, Cope has another goal to alert employers to their own discriminatory hiring policies–and hopefully change them to be more inclusive.
“I’ve been reaching out to employers to get them to change their hiring policies,” Cope said. “A lot of employers have restrictive policies. They need to understand that people recovering from substance abuse disorder do have requirements that they have to fulfill in order to stay in recovery. “
The Expungement Clinic on March 31 will be the first of its kind in Johnson County, and Cope plans to host more. “We are trying to bring needed services to our county since most of these services require travel outside the county.,” Cope said. “My current plan is to have clinics every six months until we don’t need them anymore.”
For more information about the upcoming expungement clinic, call 423.727.0780 or email actioncoalition@outlook.com.