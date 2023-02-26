LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

UFOs
For many decades unidentified flying objects (UFOs) have captured people’s imagination. Some people scoff at the thought of UFOs, but they are real! No, not real alien spaceships, but real, unidentified phenomenon. UFOs were investigated by the Air Force’s Project Blue Book in the 1950’s and 1960’s. The conclusions were that UFOs did not pose a threat and that there was no evidence of extraterrestrial aliens. However, authors have wild imaginations and will use any idea for a story. Here are a few stories, both fact and fiction, that feature UFOs.
UFO Crash Sites, Dinah Williams, J 001.942 WIL
Visit 11 of the eeriest UFO crash sites found around the world. The intriguing photography and fascinating nonfiction text will keep you turning the pages.
Race to Witch Mountain, DVD 399
Two alien visitors search for their spacecraft while government agents, gangsters, and an alien bounty hunter try to prevent them from finding it. Failure to reach their ship will result in an alien invasion against the entire planet.
Where is Area 51? Paula Manzanero, J 358.4 MAN
Is Area 51 a top secret military base in the Nevada desert? Or is it a facility for examining aliens and their spaceships? There are a lot of conspiracy theories about Area 51, especially since the 1947 discovery of strange objects in a field in Roswell, New Mexico.
Diablo Mesa, Douglas J Preston, F PRE
When Lucas Tappan asks the Santa Fe Archaeological Institute to investigate the site of the 1947 alleged UFO crash, Nora Kelly is given the job. The excavation team immediately uncovers two murder victims, faces and hands obliterated with acid. The FBI is now involved and secrets will be revealed.
The UFO Experience: a scientific study, J Allen Hynek, 001.94 HYN
This classic study presents an analysis of UFO reports and concludes that many sightings cannot be easily dismissed.
