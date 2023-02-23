“It’s Quittin’ Time in Tennessee” information and resources are at Tennessee Quit Week 2023, and for a good reason.
Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and disability in the U.S., and annual healthcare costs in Tennessee directly caused by smoking are estimated to be around $3.10 billion.
In an effort to help, the Tennessee Department of Health has once again joined partners across the state for the eighth annual Tennessee Quit Week (February 20 to 24) to encourage Tennesseans who want to quit using tobacco products to take advantage of the state’s free resource, the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
‘’We know more than 11-thousand Tennesseans die each year from smoking-related illnesses,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. ‘’Help is available for those who want to make it a priority to live healthier lives and are ready to quit smoking, vaping, or using tobacco products.”
According to a recent release, all services offered to assist smokers are free to Tennesseans and can double a tobacco user’s chance of quitting successfully. Pregnant women who smoke are also encouraged to contact their local health department to learn about the Baby and Me – Tobacco Free™ Program for education and support, and participants can earn free diapers each month for up to one year. This program provides education and support to help pregnant women quit smoking, and participants can earn free diapers each month for up to one year.
To take part in promoting this special week, Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter signed a proclamation recognizing Tennessee Quit Week, February 20-24.
Emphasizing the impact of tobacco use in Tennessee, the release stated that 31 lives are lost each day as a direct result of smoking.
“In addition to these tragic early deaths, tobacco use costs our state upward of six billion dollars each year in lost productivity and health care costs, preventable losses that hurt the prosperity of our state and those who live and work here,” stated,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.
According to the CDC, “smoking leads to disease and disability and harms nearly every organ of the body.”
Tobacco use is a risk factor for heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases. Tennessee Quit Week aims to increase partnerships across the public and private sectors to educate people on the harms of tobacco use and how Tennesseans can work together to help people improve their health and their lives by beating nicotine addiction.
Quitting is hard, but Tennesseans who use tobacco and are ready to quit can call the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine at 1-800-QUIT-NOW, text “QUIT” to 615-795-0600, or access web-based services at www.tnquitline.com for free coaching and nicotine replacement patches (if eligible).
Learn more and find a location near you by visiting https://www.tn.gov/health/healthprogram-areas/tennessee-tobacco-program/ttp/baby-me-tobacco-free.html.
Find resources and learn how you can be part of Tennessee Quit Week 2023 at
https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/tennessee-tobacco-program/ttp/tennessee-quitweek.html.