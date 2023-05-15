There’s a new insurance agency on the block, but it’s not like the rest.
The building on 383 S. Shady Street has been a few businesses over the years. At one time, it housed Johnson County Mutual Insurance Association, then it became East Tennessee Mutual Insurance, and now the building is in the hands of Angie Sluder of Multi-Line Insurance Agency.
Multi-Line Insurance Agency opened its doors on April 3, 2023, celebrating its first week in business with a Grand Opening on April 7. Mayor Larry Potter and Commissioners Gina Meade and Kody Norris showed their support by attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Sluder, who was born and raised in Johnson County, strives to serve her home community by providing quality products at competitive rates. A hard worker and a high achiever, Sluder graduated with honors from Northeast State with an associate’s degree in Business Management and later graduated with honors from King University with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance.
She worked for East Tennessee Mutual Insurance at the building she now owns for eight years before getting her Life, Health, Accident, and Medicare Supplement License in three states–Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia branching out on her own.
The name Multi-Line says it all, Sluder explained. “I offer multiple lines of coverage in multiple states,” she said. "It’s the perfect name for a versatile insurance agency that serves clients in the tri-state area."
Sluder is very excited about her recent Progressive acquisition, explaining that it can be difficult for independent agents to get bigger companies. It’s a goal of Sluder’s to have more than one company for each insurance so that her clients have options. Multi-Line insurance offers auto, home, life, health, flood, worker’s compensation, and single-day insurance.
Although many might assume that Sluder is in competition with the other insurance agencies in Mountain City, she actually sees these businesses as colleagues. “People think that we should be enemies, but we’re not,” Sluder said. “There’s enough work here for all of us. We’re friendly to one another, and we send each other business.”
Excellent customer service is Sluder’s top priority. “I don’t want to be just an agent. I want to know my customers–they’re my friends,” she said.
That trademark personal touch has Multi-Line’s business already booming, as Sluder shared that most of her current clients come through word-of-mouth referrals.
“My biggest goal is to be able to help the people in this community,” Sluder said, sharing that she plans to one day give back by donating supplies like pencils and paper to local schools.
Multi-Line Insurance Agency’s office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 423-460-1664 or reach out to angie@multilinecoverage.com for more information.