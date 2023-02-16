Heart-shaped sugar cookies were the main attraction on Saturday during the Johnson County Center for the Arts Valentine’s Day cookie-decorating event. Visitors were invited to get into Valentine's spirit by icing and decorating sugar cookies with a variety of toppings, including heart-shaped sprinkles, of course.
Taking the lead in hosting the festivities was Johnson County Center for the Arts Gallery Assistant, Carol Hieronymus.
“It is a great event for families,” said Hieronymus, “I love it, it’s great to give back to the community.” Giving to the community is not new for Hieronymus, a former teacher at Roan Valley Elementary. “When I was teaching school, we decorated gingerbread houses. We had a lot of fun.”
She added that although the cookie decorating technique is different than making a gingerbread house, there are similarities. Although both are iced and covered with sprinkles and candy, cookies are a lot smaller and more practical for a community event.
The community was involved in making the day’s activities a success. Each cookie was created and baked by local students in Johnson County High School’s Culinary Arts classes.
“We absolutely love the Arts Center,” said Culinary Arts teacher Chef Heath, “everyone there does so much for our great community, Johnson County. The students always enjoy working with the community on different projects. We would like to thank the center for their donation to the JCHS Culinary Arts Program.”
“We are really excited to have Carol as the new gallery assistant,” said Johnson County Center for the Arts Director Cristy Dunn, “She loves working with young people.”
It wasn’t just the young people in attendance who enjoyed the day’s activities; young and old alike were thrilled to decorate a cookie. While the event was designed to help visitors get in touch with their inner artist, it also brought families together.
One family used the time spent as a special time to bond. “I brought my granddaughter,” said Nora Ball, “my daughter is in heaven, so Kaitlyn, her father, and I came today.”
All three generations enjoyed decorating the heart-shaped cookies, but Kaitlyn reported the best part “is that I get to eat them later.”
