On Saturday, April 22, residents are invited to come to Ralph Stout Park to celebrate Earth Day
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, event organizers are promising a free, fun-filled, action-packed community event for all ages. For the past 53 years, Earth Day has been one of the largest call-to-action to change behavior. The first Earth Day was held in 1970 after several environmentally conscious groups collaborated, which inspired more than ten percent of the United States population to join the cause.
Some groups protested oil spills, others fought to have cleaner air, and some wanted to protect wildlife. The shared love of the environment united these individual groups, allowing them to reach a larger audience. By uniting their efforts, many more became aware of the importance of protecting the earth.
Today more than a billion people in almost 200 countries celebrate Earth Day. Locals interested in taking part in the activities can expect a busy day. According to event organizers, Earth Day will be held in conjunction this year with a county-wide litter pick-up.
“The Farmers Market will also be open that day,” said Jennifer Skarsaune, Earth Day organizer, “that is two weeks early.”
Skarsanune said activities will include nature therapy with a certified nature therapy guide, which will bring mindfulness meditation by “keying into your senses.”
Yoga with trees will help participants become more connected to nature by teaching yoga positions using trees instead of a mat. Another fun outdoor activity is planned, as all ages are invited to join a community song circle. Officials are encouraging residents to take a full share in all that is planned on this special day.
This year’s Earth Day will no doubt honor the event’s more than 50-year-long history. Those early efforts establishing Earth Day brought about national changes in protecting the environment.
By the end of 1970, the first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of other first-of-their-kind environmental laws, including the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act.
In 1972, Congress passed the Clean Water Act. A year after that, Congress passed the Endangered Species Act and, soon after, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. These laws have protected millions of men, women, and children from disease and death and hundreds of species from extinction.
The reasons to attend and support this year’s event at Ralph Stout Park are clearly more than just an annual event, as it plays a major role in ensuring the future of its own existence and the beauty that Johnson County is proud of.