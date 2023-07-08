Imagine your home is infested with fleas. You are bitten in every room as they feast on your blood so they can multiply and make more blood-suckers. If the infestation is out of control, not only are you miserable, but you are at risk of catching diseases that fleas (vectors) carry. Honeybees have the same problem. Welcome back to learning about the fascinating life cycle of the honey bee hive.
The Varroa destructor mite is the largest single threat to the health of honey bee colonies. About the size of a poppy seed, these critters only parasitize Asian and European honey bees. They can only live and reproduce within the hive. As well as living on the body fluids of bees, they have confirmed vectors of at least five diseases that will kill the hive if left untreated. They can not be eradicated, only controlled.
Varroa mites came to the US in the late 1970s-early 1980s when something went wrong at our border inspection stations that receive international produce, including live bees, and cleared it for distribution. That decision proved disastrous to every domestic honey bee.
As the honey bee population explodes during the warm months, so do the Varroa mites. Periodically, beekeepers must make the decision to take a census of the mite population and treat them, or their hive will die.
Whitney Wilson, whose hives we examined in an earlier article, was curious about her new bees’ population of Varroa and decided now was a good time to test and treat if necessary. Beekeeping mentor Janice Friend, curious JoCo beekeeper-to-be Cutty Hasker, and I jumped at the opportunity to help. To take a rough estimate of mites per colony, Wilson decided on the alcohol wash method, which was scientifically proven to be the most effective procedure. This involves sacrificing about three hundred bees, covering them in alcohol, and vigorously shaking the mixture in a Mason jar. The alcohol is then drained through a large sieve and allows us to count the mites that fell off after their deaths.
The resulting count was high enough that Wilson decided to proceed with her treatment of choice: oxalic acid vaporized at a high temperature that is forced to fill the hive. The vapor recrystallizes on the bees' bodies and kills the mites. Oxalic acid is a naturally-occurring chemical commonly present in several vegetables, such as broccoli and spinach.
The decision to treat Varroa mites and which method to choose is a controversial topic in beekeeping. Some prefer no treatment, some prefer natural treatments, and some synthetic. Timing is also debated regarding treatment due to present honey or brood. The fact remains that without treatment, the hive will collapse.
Being the most informed beekeeper and weighing treatment options is extremely important. One resource that can be very helpful and can be found at the Honeybee Health Coalition (https://honeybeehealthcoalition.org/resources/varroa-management/). This site contains scientific information, a Management Guide, and a Decision Tool to determine the best times and treatment methods for a beekeeper’s specific needs.
Like fleas, there is no way to eradicate the Varroa Mite population, but knowledgeable decisions based on science and experience will lead to a healthier hive.