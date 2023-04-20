Last Thursday linemen from Mountain Electric Co-Op (MEC) received much-deserved recognition from some of Johnson County’s youngest.
To express appreciation for all their hard work and efforts, Mrs. Chelsea Crowder’s Mountain City Elementary kindergarten class made special thank you cards and presented them to the linemen during a visit to the school. With drawings and handmade artwork, the children thanked each lineman for restoring power after the unusually high winds a few weeks ago.
"When my coworkers and I looked at the pictures on the cards and read the messages the kids wrote to us, it was humbling," said Cody Bryant, Journeyman Lineman/Serviceman. "We don’t think of ourselves as heroes, we just go out and do our job. It’s tough work, but rewarding, especially when you receive a kind gesture like this. We really appreciate our MEC community and their support."
After receiving the cards local lineman Charlie Grindstaff expressed his appreciation for the recognition and said, “We are grateful for the kids’ efforts and their kindness.”
To add to the occasion, MEC linemen also treated the children to ice cream. Grindstaff emphasized that the visit was a bright spot of the day and created a special opportunity for the children to see some of the equipment and tools the linemen use in their work.
It was not the first time MEC linemen have visited local schools. MEC regularly hosts classroom visits to local schools to help children at an early age learn the importance of electric safety. Children learning the dangers of an electric line that is down is extremely important.
"MEC visits our local schools during career days each year and it’s one of my favorite workdays," said Sally Snyder, Director of Member Services. "One of our line crews join me to talk to them about electric safety and what the linemen do each day to keep the power on. Our linemen take pride in their career and it shows by how hard they work, whether doing an everyday job or working long hours to restore electricity during outages. Receiving these cards from the MCE students was so special and I know the linemen were really touched by their kindness."
The linemen of MEC work daily to ensure the lights stay on for Mountain City and Johnson County residents. In addition to facing the elements and needing to be available when the power goes out at any hour of the day or night, the work is labor intensive and can be dangerous.
According to national statistics, being a lineman is the second most dangerous employment in the United States. “We wear rubber gloves when we have to handle the wire,” said Grindstaff, “but with a live wire, all it takes is one little pinhole in the glove, and we’re gone.”
A national lineman survey said each year 42 are killed on the job.
Local students are learning that linemen are truly heroes. But all residents do well to recognize the modern-day supermen that go to work, and brave the elements, the rain, the heat, and the cold to keep the power on.
Thank you, linemen. We appreciate you. For more information mountainelectric.com.