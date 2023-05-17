Johnson County residents are invited to come out and support a great cause this weekend as three local businesses are coming together to help some of the region’s furry residents.
Barks and Bubbles, Southern Paws Designs, and Fat Daddy’s Chili Dogs are hosting the first-ever Rescue Roundup, a special adoption event at Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary on Saturday.
“We will have all our equipment there,” said Barks and Bubbles owner Nina Richards-Lane, “and any dog who gets adopted during the event will leave fully groomed.”
While the adopted dogs will be treated to a special spa day, cats that are adopted are not left out. New cat families will receive a special cat goodie bag to take home along with their new furry family members. In addition to the furry friends getting treats, the humans who adopt get a treat also. “Any family who adopts the day of the event gets a free meal,” said Richards-Lane, “so all the grooming will be done by us, and all adoptive families will get free lunch on Fat Daddy’s.”
The idea of a special adoption event for the local rescue was the brainchild of Richards-Lane. “Barks and Bubbles really likes to help the community; we always donate to special events. We try to help Melissa as much as we can throughout the year. I was watching a grooming show at an expo, they do a rescue roundup with rescue dogs, and I was wondering how I could bring this to our community.”
For the Rescue Roundup, adoption fees have been waived for approved adopters. However, it is vital for adoptive families to apply in advance of the event.
“We encourage anyone who is planning on adopting a dog/cat to get those applications filled out prior to the event,” said Melissa Gentry of Rescue D.O.G and End of Life Sanctuary. “Applications are available at Mountain City Antiques (101 South Church St), or contact us for an online version. Applications on the day of the event cannot be approved as we need sufficient time to check potential adopter references. So, it is vital to get those applications back to us before the event. This is to ensure a successful adoption for both the animal and the individual.”
People who have had the privilege of adopting a rescue will happily admit there is no love like that of a rescued animal. While some prefer to adopt a puppy or kitten, older animals need homes, too, and each adult rescue has something special to offer.
“We are excited about the adoption event and hope many of our "long-timers" will finally match up with the family they deserve,” said Gentry. “Each one here at the rescue is unique and has his/her own story. We are optimistic their stories will touch the hearts of many in the community and be welcomed as family.”
“Please know that there are some older dogs and cats that need homes as much as puppies and kittens,” said Tammy Bunton, owner of Southern Paws Designs, “I hope the community comes out to see what animals are up for adoption.”
“I am hoping it will be a big success,” said Richards-Lane, “and we have a huge turnout of adopters.”
Rescue Roundup will be held at 977 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City, TN, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, starting at 11 a.m.
For more information or to donate to Rescue D.O.G. and End of Life Sanctuary, rescuedogandendoflifesanctuary.org or on Facebook.