Sadie Fletcher, a sixth-grade math teacher at Doe Elementary, is spearheading an effort to introduce students to good personal hygiene habits.
Fletcher shared that she got the idea from a Title I conference in Gatlinburg. After the conference, Fletcher went to the principal and asked for the first few minutes of the school day to teach and practice personal hygiene with older elementary-age students.
Fletcher said that she has a core group of volunteers that help keep the program running and generous sponsors like Danny Herman Trucking that keep the program funded. “We’ve run off of donations since day one,” Fletcher said. “I work with really great people that help buy the things we need.”
Fletcher explained that the entire sixth-grade students at Doe are enrolled in the program, so no individuals are singled out. This school year, fifth-grade students will also be added to the program.
When she has the resources, Fletcher is able to provide students in need with discreet take-home bags that contain items like soap, toothpaste, and deodorant so that they can continue practicing personal hygiene at home.
Fletcher models and practices personal hygiene and grooming habits with the students during the first ten minutes of each school day. These simple but essential tasks include brushing teeth, applying deodorant, brushing and braiding hair, and menstrual hygiene for young women.
“One thing I liked about the program is if I ate at school that morning, I could brush my teeth afterward, so I knew that I didn't have bad breath and it made me feel more confident about my teeth,” one Fresh Start participant said.
“Everywhere else, sixth grade is middle school, but in Johnson County, it’s still elementary school,” Fletcher said. “It’s a tough age for kids to figure out, and they’re still finding their independence. Teaching these habits boosts students’ confidence and gives them a sense of pride.”
“I’m not blaming the parents,” Fletcher added. “They’re doing the best that they can. But some of this goes unnoticed. My duty as a person of interest is to step up and cover these essential skills and healthy habits.”
“As a parent of one of the students served by this program, I can say it was truly life-changing for the students,” one parent said. “The ability to alleviate issues that lead to social exclusivity by those unable to afford the basics is vital to a successful educational experience.”
Eventually, Fletcher would love to grow the Fresh Start program to include laundry services. Fletcher explained that each student would have their own hamper and a designated laundry say when their clothes would be discreetly washed and dried.
In two years, Fresh Start has served 106 Doe Elementary students, and Fletcher expects to help another 40 students this upcoming school year. “It’s my goal to get the word out and build up this program to reach more students in more schools,” Fletcher said.
Monetary donations and donations of personal hygiene products can be dropped off at Doe Elementary or the Johnson County Schoolboard office.