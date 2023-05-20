LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

(Just about anything) for Dummies
Their bright yellow background and black printing make the “(subject) for Dummies” series of books stand out on the library bookshelves. The library has 53 books from the series, covering subjects from accounting to Windows 10, and additional subjects may be specially ordered. Nonfiction books are shelved by the subject, then author, using the Dewey Decimal System, so this book series is scattered throughout the shelves. Below are a few books from this series.
Perennials for Dummies, Marcia Totroe, 635.9 TAT
Perennials are plants that come back each year. This book will help you decide which plants are best for our climate zone, how to prepare a garden bed, and how to care for your plants.
Pregnancy for Dummies, Joanne Stone, 618.24 STO
Detailed information on planning and preparing for pregnancy. Includes information on multiple births, complications, illness, labor, and delivery, and postpartum care.
ASVAB for Dummies, Jennifer Lawler, 355.0076 LAW
Everyone joining the U.S. military takes the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test. Test results may be used to guide your choice of specific career specialties.
Job Interviews for Dummies, Joyce Lain Kennedy, 650.144 KEN
A job interview can make or break your chances of landing a job. Learn how to put your best foot forward and maximize your chances of getting the job you want.
Fly Fishing for Dummies, Peter Kaminsky, 799.12 KAM
Learn about the right gear, proper technique, and a positive attitude to make your fly fishing trip a success.
Have you read a good book that you would like to share? Send an email to librarynewsandviews@gmail.com, or write a letter to the address below, and briefly tell us why you liked the book. If you don’t want your name used, please let us know. Follow us on Facebook at Johnson County Public Library.
Johnson County Public Library, P. O. Box 107, 219 Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683