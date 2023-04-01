An essential part of human expression, the arts – music, painting, storytelling, dance, etc. – help people gain a greater understanding of life around them, a clarity of self and often a new direction or purpose in life.
In 2006 George Washington University published the results of a study called “the Creativity and Aging Study” which researched the overall affects regular cultural programs (i.e. participation in art programs) has on older adults. After two years, the study reported that individuals who regularly participated in art programs improved in their overall health and well-being, needing fewer doctor visits, exhibiting a decrease in falls and feelings of depression, and an increase in social activities.
Exploring various types of art, whether its wood carving or basket weaving, builds confidence and creativity in an individual; it also improves memory and dexterity as well as lowers stress by positively impacting one’s mood.
In partnership with local artists, the Johnson County Senior Center works to provide art classes and special events to encourage its members physically, spiritually, and emotionally each month. In addition to regular activities like adult coloring and Senior Jam, the Center hosts weekly groups such as the Quilting Bees, Chicks with Sticks, Improv Club, and the Writing Club.
Throughout each month, the Center offers a variety of activities with local artists, such as Art with Cristy Dunn of the Johnson County Center for the Arts, Crafts with Kay Richardson, Card making with Lynda Sutherland, special music with local artists (Randy Dandurand, the Hillbilly Strings, Steve Dunfee, Lois Dunn and the kids, and more), storytelling events, and ABC grant art classes which are free to the public.
“Our seniors are very important to us,” one staff member commented. “If we can encourage them, embolden them, and remind them of their value in the eyes of Almighty God, then we will seek out community partners, whether it be art instructors, grief counselors, storytellers, or personal trainers. It is amazing how something as simple as making a card for another person can positively impact the lives of both individuals.”
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center, stop by the center M-F 9am to 4pm or call 727-8883.