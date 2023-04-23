I thought I’d give a timely progress report. I wrote recently about a vision problem that has afflicted my left eye.
During my most recent visit to my doctor, he noticed the same improvement that I had already been gradually detecting.
He was surprised and admitted he had not expected any improvement. He also noted, perhaps jokingly, that the better vision was not due to anything he had done or prescribed. I contemplated asking, jokingly, if that meant I shouldn’t have to pay for the multiple visits.
Without any more undue digression, I wrote back in February that my goal was to be able to see a ruby-throated hummingbird once they returned in April.
I saw my hope fulfilled when I had a brief glimpse of one on Sunday, April 9, but it was one of those speedy “blink-and-you-missed-it” affairs.
On the next evening. my mom and I watched a male ruby-throated hummingbird feeding at one of her feeders.
Using binoculars, I was able to see the bird fairly clearly. The image is still soft around the edges, but I clearly saw the gleaming red throat when the light hit just right.
By the way, Mom had already seen two hummingbirds dueling around her feeders, but that evening's visitor was solo. We also watched Northern Cardinals, Eastern towhees, red-winged blackbirds, song sparrows, white-throated sparrows, Carolina chickadees, tufted titmice, and Carolina wrens.
I’m not where I want to be in regards to having an “eagle eye” for birding, but I’m thankful to have reached this stage and remain optimistic improvement will continue.
In the meantime, readers continue to share their own first hummingbird sightings of spring.
Ginger Brackins in Erwin, Tennessee, sent me an email about her first sighting. “I just wanted to let you know that I saw my first hummingbird on April 11 on Valley Avenue.”
••••
Lydia Davidson reported her first hummingbird at 9 a.m. on April 7 at her home in the Sulphur Springs area of Washington County, Tennessee. “This was a week earlier than 2022,” she noted.
••••
Mary Ellen Higinbotham shared that her first hummingbird arrived at 4:50 p.m. on April 10 at her home on Little Dry Run between Butler and Mountain City, Tennessee.
“I was ready and waiting, thanks to your promptings,” she added.
••••
“Saw our first hummingbird, a male, today (April 13),” Peggy Rogers of Trade, Tennessee, shared. “Just put the feeder out yesterday.
••••
“Finally got a male ruby-throated hummingbird here in Marion, North Carolina, on April 8,” wrote Pat Stakely Cook. “Love seeing them!”
••••
Arleen Cook, Unicoi, Tennessee, saw her first hummingbird at 3:41 p.m. on April 10.
••••
Starr Yeager wrote on April 12 that she has seen two hummers in Clarktown in Carter County, Tennessee.
••••
Dianne Draper wrote that she saw her first hummingbird on April 6 at home in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
••••
Lisa Freiss shared that her first hummingbird, a small male, arrived on April 7. Lisa lives on William Hawkins Lane, off Pleasant Valley Road in Mountain City, Tennessee. She also posted her sighting on Facebook. “Then I saw two at the feeder a couple of days later,” she added. “Only see them early morning or dusk.”
Of course, the birds were not about to share the feeder. Lisa noted that they chased each other away.
This is the second year her hummers have returned on April 7. She also noted she puts out her feeder on April 5.
••••
Dale Reynolds, who lives just outside Mountain City, Tennessee, saw male ruby-throated hummingbirds on April 11-12.
To share a sighting, make a comment, or ask a question, email me at ahoodedwarbler@aol.com.