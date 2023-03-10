Thanks to the willing spirit and diligence of all volunteers, not to mention the perfect weather that smiled upon those involved, a recent cleanup effort in the vicinity of Roan Creek Bridge in Johnson County was a great success.
According to local volunteers, the well-recognized group, Litter Chicks, led the cleanup at the area of Watauga Lake last Saturday morning. While the amount of trash may be a bit disheartening to those that love and value the beauty that surrounds the region, the work ended up “yielding enough trash to fill three full-sized pickup trucks.”
Johnson County residents, ranging from ages 5 to 87, hail from different stripes of society, yet all work diligently and share a passion for clean water and distaste for litter.
The Litter Chicks became a county-wide endeavor in April 2021, when it became a county-wide annual event. The Litter Chicks are now planning for April 22, 2023, Johnson County Road Cleanup and the annual Watauga Lake Cleanup later this year in September. They post updates to their activities on their Facebook page for more information for all those who want to join the effort.
The annual Watauga Lake cleanup is a huge business as hundreds of residents join forces with millions of like-minded volunteers worldwide. The fall event planned for later this year also corresponds with the annual World Cleanup Day, which in recent years recorded 50 million volunteers from 150 countries doing what is accomplished at Watauga Lake: acting on the problem of litter.
Such major cleanups from the lake often yield more than 5,000 pounds of garbage picked up in less than five hours. Families, friends, from Johnson County and lone kayakers bring their catch to collection sites while volunteers continually run trips from boats and pickup trucks to the Transfer Station.
The consensus at each of such events is that though the work is challenging and requires a positive spirit, it brings genuine satisfaction and a spirit of pride for a “job well done.”