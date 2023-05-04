Patrons from across the region came to Mountain City over the weekend to enjoy one of the most anticipated events of the year, the annual Spring Arts and Crafts Pop-Up Tour. Johnson County was bustling with activity as artists of all ages and genres joined vendors and businesses, turning the event into a huge success.
This was the second Pop-Up Tour organized by the Johnson County Arts Council, and although similar to the first one, this year’s event was much larger.
“It is bigger in size this year,” said Lewis Chapman, President of the Johnson County Arts Council. “We went from six venues last year to nine this year. We are really happy to work with new locations. Like Tim Payne with Local's Deli and Debi Knerr with Knerr's Vintage Treasures & Pappy’s Gang Sporting Goods- it’s nice to get the businesses working together.”
The Johnson County Arts Council has a long history of working in the community supporting the arts. The council has provided many opportunities for all ages of local artists, including community theater, festivals, art walks, and summer art camps. Local events like the Johnson County JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) focus on Appalachian music and crafts and give children an enriching education about Appalachian culture. Another annual event sponsored by the council is the Christmas Craft Show.
While discussing the Christmas Craft show, it was mentioned how the show benefits local high school students. “The Arts Council always does scholarship fund for high schoolers at Christmas Craft Show for continued education in the arts,” said Chapman. “This year, all donations from the show are going to the scholarship fund.”
Local businesses expressed appreciation for the hard work and dedication of members of the Johnson County Arts Council to make the Pop-Up Tour happen.
“Kudos to the Johnson County Arts Council for organizing an event that brings our community together for the arts,” said Cristy Dunn, Director of Johnson County Center for the Arts. “This is the second time they have done it, and it’s very successful.”
“I love the Pop-Up tour,” said Jacob Profitt. “It is so cool. It is a really good way to advertise the center, and it’s a good way to get the word out. Lyn Walker is an example. His quality of work is on another level. You would not expect that kind of talent in such a small town.”
While the Pop-Up Tour brought the community together, it also supported local shopping.
“We are supporting locals at all the venues, said Tim Payne, owner of Local’s Deli. "Everything here is locals supporting locals.”
Some people felt the festivities brought new life to Johnson County.
“I love what it has done for Main Street,” said Angela Reece, “The Deli opened, and now little events like this are popping up. I love to see people out.”
“I love it," said Tammy Bunton, owner of Southern Paws Designs. "This is my first year doing the pop-up. Tim is awesome. I love supporting the community. My parents are here too. They are set up with a hot dog stand.”
“One hundred percent fantastic,” said Debi Knerr, owner of Knerr's Vintage Treasures & Pappy’s Gang Sporting Goods. “I am looking forward to next year.”
For more information www.facebook.com/johnsoncountyartscouncil