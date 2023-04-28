Tackling one of the most iconic books in American history is a daunting task, but while they feel the pressure of expectation, the director and cast of Johnson County Community Theater’s Anne of Green Gables are confident their production will stand up to anyone’s when it debuts at Heritage Hall on April 28.
Published in 1908, L.M Montgomery’s novel about a 12-year-old orphan sent by mistake to a farm in rural Canada has sold over 50 million copies, making it one of the best-selling books in history, and it has been adapted repeatedly for film and television, but Emma Robinson, the 20-year-old actor playing the title role, had neither read the book nor seen any of the films. Nonetheless, she connected instantly with Anne Shirley’s fiery, talkative personality, her flair for the dramatic, and her irritation with people making fun of her red hair and freckles. Lydia Nicholson, who plays stern and austere Marilla Cuthbert, who at first wants nothing to do with the young orphan, is a different story and is eager to do justice to the part.
“I love Anne of Green Gables. I’ve read all the books a couple of times. I love Marilla, and I want to do her character justice. She’s not like me, I’m very expressive, and she’s not except when she’s angry, so I’m having fun yelling at Ray.”
“And me,” Robinson chimes in.
The large cast of 16 is a diverse bunch. Some are in middle school. Keegan Wright, who has a leading role with Gilbert Blythe is just 14. 28-year-old Anna Snyder, having had experience playing male roles in the past, originally tried out for the role of Gilbert but ended up playing 50-something busy-body gossip, Rachel Lynde. JCCT veteran Ray Branch, who plays Marilla’s brother, Matthew, just wanted to get back on stage after a three-year break.
“I’d never read the book, never seen the movie, but I knew there was something called Anne of Green Gables so when I heard they were doing it, I thought I think that’s a big thing, and I just wanted a part,” he said. “I went to YouTube and typed in ‘Matthew Anne of Green Gables’ and started watching clips. I’m a high-energy guy, and Matthew is so different from anything I’ve done, but he loves Anne, and there are emotional spots that really gave me a chance to do some acting.”
The cast of young people has an easy camaraderie, which Keegan Wright mentioned as one of the best parts of this production. Sitting cross-legged on the stage, Robinson and Rebecca Nowak who plays Anne’s best friend, Diana, have been friends since their Freshman year in high school. “We did theater all through school together,” Nowak said, and in true friend fashion, Robinson jumps in to finish her sentence, “We were really close in high school, but then we went to college and kind of dropped out of each other’s lives.”
“We just kind of reunited with this,” Nowak finishes, “It’s been wonderful.”
Debbie Watts, making her directorial debut, has total confidence in her cast’s ability to make this Anne of Green Gables as memorable as any. Her connection to the story is also deep, and very personal. “I was going through old scripts downstairs and I hit on Anne of Green Gables and my heart stopped,” she said. “I’ve read the books six or seven times, and seen the movie far too many times. My mother raised me on this story, but now she has Alzheimer’s and doesn’t remember my childhood. This is a nod to my mother; an ‘I love you’ because this is a story we loved together.”
I asked the cast if they were nervous about taking on a story that has been such a huge part of so many lives.
“I’m terrified,” Snyder said with a laugh. “I’m a fair bit nervous,” Wright added. “A 6 or 7 out of 10.”
“I wasn’t,” Robinson exploded. “Now that you mention it, I’m nervous!”
The Johnson County Community Theater’s production of Anne of Green Gables begins Friday, April 28, at Heritage Hall, and runs for five performances on April 29, April 30, May 5, and May 6. Showtime is at 7 p.m. except for Sunday, April 30 which is 3 p.m. For tickets or more information contact Heritage Hall at (423) 727-7444 or visit their website at heritagehalltheater.org.