At the April County Commissioners’ meeting, Mayor Larry Potter asked for permission to demolish the old county jail. The Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the project, the cost of which is yet to be determined.
Currently, the old jail is being used to store files and records. According to Potter, the plan is to move the records to another building on Cold Springs Road sooner rather than later. When all the departments are able to consolidate and move their records the Mayor hopes to start demolition–potentially as early as this summer.
“We’ve been cleaning it out, and making space at the Cold Springs building to store court records,” Potter said. “We want to move up there.”
The old jail, which was built in 1958 and held male and female prisoners up until the 2000s, is clearly deteriorating. The ceiling is falling down in some places, revealing insulation and water damage. Concerns about asbestos in conjunction with the building’s ventilation issues have raised questions about safety.
Sheriff Eddie Tester confirmed that the asbestos will be controlled before county departments organize and move their records. “An inspector will come out to perform an inspection and decide how to handle the asbestos situation,” Tester said.
Purchasing Agent Dustin Shearin explained that “additional safety steps will be taken by staff during the movement of records” and cautioned that the process could take time. “It is anticipated that the moving process will take some time due to the upcoming building renovations at the future storage location, and for departments to review existing records,” Shearin said.
The Sheriff shared that the old jail did hold at least one notable inmate named Charles William Saylor, who escaped the jailhouse and made national news. On the morning of December 11, 1991, Saylor reportedly assaulted the jailor, stole his keys, and exited the jail.
Saylor proceeded to attack one deputy, steal his gun, and fatally shoot another deputy–Allen Lipford–before stealing his car and driving away. Saylor was captured in Shady Valley the following day and moved to Sullivan County Jail, where he was held until he was transferred to a state penitentiary.
The newer Johnson County Jail is located at 998 Honeysuckle Street and was first utilized in 2003. Whereas the old jail could hold about 50 inmates, the new jail has 114 beds–over twice as much capacity. After asbestos was found at the old jailhouse, Tester said that the new jail was specifically designed with safer building materials.
Potter said that most likely, once the old jailhouse is demolished, parking spots will be built in its place.