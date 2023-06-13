Before we meet the final member of a honey bee hive, I want to thank readers for their feedback and suggestions for future articles. I’m humbled that many of you are enjoying my quest to spend a season learning, working with new and experienced beekeepers, contemplating a hive of my own, and maybe even sparking an interest in future beekeepers. Welcome back to learning about the fascinating life cycle of the honey bee hive.
Drone bees are male bees within a honey bee colony. Drones are produced from unfertilized eggs selectively laid by the queen bee or by laying workers. Since they develop from eggs without a father bee (parthenogenesis), drones have half the number of chromosomes compared to female worker bees and queens. A honey bee drone has no father, but he does have a grandfather since his mother, the queen or laying worker bee, came from a fertilized egg.
The main purpose of drone bees is to mate with virgin queens from other colonies. Drones are essential for honey bee colonies' reproductive success and genetic diversity. They are raised by the colony during periods of high nectar flow and when resources are plentiful. Drones do not engage in typical hive activities like foraging, nursing, or building the comb. They have no wax glands or specialized pollen-carrying structures on their legs. They depend on nurse worker bees to feed them.
Drones share the same egg-to-adult life cycle as worker bees, but it takes twenty-four days for them to mature fully into adults. The unfertilized eggs are laid in cells that are a little larger than worker bee cells and have domed caps that are easy to spot among all the other flat-capped worker bee cells. Because of their longer youth, the hive’s nemesis - the varroa mite - is highly attracted to drone brood as it increases their chance of successful reproduction.
As adults, drones are larger than worker bees but smaller than queen bees. They have robust bodies, stout abdomens, and very large eyes that often meet at the top of their heads. Drones have no stingers, as their primary function is not defense.
Once mature, drones fly out of their colony in the mid-morning and gather in specific areas a couple of miles from their hives, known as drone congregation areas (DCAs). These areas are usually a few hundred feet above the ground and can be seen in the same location year after year with hundreds of drones lazily flying around high in the air close to trees, constantly on the prowl with their sense of smell and enormous eyes for virgin queens. Virgin queens from other colonies fly into the DCAs, and the drones compete for the opportunity to mate with them in mid-air. Multiple drones mate with each queen during her mating flight. After mating, the drone dies, and the successful queen returns to her colony.
The lifespan of a drone bee varies but is generally shorter than that of worker bees. Drones have a limited purpose and are typically evicted from the colony during periods of resource scarcity, such as winter.
Please keep any questions and suggestions coming as we learn together. Also, please remember the wonderful complexity each member of a honey beehive - the queen, worker and drone - contributes to the colony’s success and future.