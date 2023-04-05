Spring is here, and that means that more and more folks are exploring Johnson County’s scenic forests. Some of the best hiking trails can only be reached by forest service roads, and outdoor enthusiasts look forward to the warmer months when previously closed forest service roads reopen.
On March 21, the U.S. Forest Service released its Seasonal Road Management Schedule for the North Zone of the Cherokee National Forest, which includes several forest service roads in Johnson County and surrounding areas, including Cocke, Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Carter, and Sullivan counties.
This schedule will run until mid-December of this year, and three of the forest service roads on the schedule fall within Johnson County. Gouge Tract (NFSR 602101) is open for public use as of March 27. On April 3, Parks Branch (NFSR 6049) was opened up to the second gate.
Whetstone Branch Road (NFSR 124) will remain closed. When asked about the road closure, Cherokee National Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Christopher Joyner said that “The US Forest Service is pursuing Emergency Relief funding for storm damage to Whetstone Branch Road. Access will remain disrupted to prevent further damage while we work to address repairs.”
According to a press release from the Forest Service, these roads are closed to the public periodically due to “public safety, to protect wildlife habitat, decrease wildlife disturbance, and reduce road maintenance costs.”
The press release also explains that some roads may open later than anticipated due to “poor road conditions brought on by extreme weather conditions or fire danger.” Freeze-thaw cycles, extreme drought, and storm damage are defined as examples of severe weather that warrant an extended road closure.
When the weather allows, and road conditions are deemed safe again, some roads are reopened to allow public access to forest service lands for hiking, biking, camping, hunting, fishing, and other activities.
“We hope visitors return to the forest with a passion for learning and self-discovery,” Joyner said. “Access disruptions provide us an opportunity to address specific concerns, but they also give visitors a reason to explore new destinations. Plan ahead and let someone know where you are going when you seek out new discoveries on the Cherokee National Forest.”
The Cherokee National Forest, which encompasses 650,000 acres, is the largest tract of public land in Tennessee, according to the organization’s website. The Johnson County Chamber of Commerce highlights that 49,512 acres of national forest fall within the county’s borders.
Now that some forest service roads have reopened for public use, locals and tourists alike will be able to enjoy a large portion of Cherokee National Forest and celebrate Johnson County’s abundant natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities.
Joyner encourages outdoor adventurers to recreate responsibly in Cherokee National Forest by observing the Leave No Trace principles, which can be found at www.lnt.org.