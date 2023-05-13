At its April Meeting, the Johnson County Historical Society honored three past Presidents with a presentation and proclamation to the families of Bowsie, B.C. Stout, Grace Davis, and Bill Terrill.
The three spent their lives in service to their families, their community, and their country.
Terrill was a past president of the Historical Society and served the society in many capacities over the years. He was co-founder and past President of the Johnson County Community Theater and former President of the Johnson County Arts Council. He was active in his church and in the community. William Calvin “Bill” Terrill— August 21, 1936– November 14, 2021.
Receiving the Proclamation honoring Grace Davis was her son, Tate Davis. Grace was a past president of the Historical Society and served on the book committee of Volume II of the Johnson County History. She worked as a registered nurse for 40 years. She was a Hospice Volunteer, and member of the Senior Center, and an active member of Hammons Chapel Church. Eva Grace Proffit Davis —- August 27, 1936— November 22, 2022.
Receiving the Proclamation honoring B.C. Stout was his daughter, Amber, and Grandson, Devin. B.C. was a past president of the Historical Society and served in many capacities over the years, especially using his talent to make props and bookcases for the museum in the Welcome Center. He served as a member of the Johnson County Honor Guard for many years. He was an active member of the Mountain City Presbyterian Church, where he served as song leader, among other capacities. “Hattie,” the train, was one of his greatest gifts to the community and especially to the children. Hattie and B.C. brought fun and laughter to many of the community festivals and events. Bowsie Clyde Stout, Sr.—- May 10, 1943 — January 6, 2023.