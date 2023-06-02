The dream of a Johnson County-worthy skatepark that began in the mind of high school sophomore John Kucher, and was picked up by the non-profit Hometown Service Coalition, is close to reality.
It just needs help from the community to push it over the top. The funds raised by the community at last year’s event replaced the dangerously cracked, gravel-strewn asphalt slab with a new raised concrete one and made down payments on brand-new steel ramps. The 3rd Annual Hometown Service Coalition Community Day and 5K, taking place at Ralph Stout Park on June 3, will, if all goes well, complete the project, with funds left over for additional improvements at the park, including top-of-the-line basketball courts.
I met up with Kucher, whose initial efforts provided the impetus that brought HSC on board, at the site where he and his friends are skating on the new slab. Gabriel Brown recalls how bad the old site was. “There were cracks in the concrete, rocks, and pebbles. If you hit them, you’d go flying. I hit some gravel out here, fractured my wrist, got a concussion, popped out my hip and my shoulder.”
Kucher was home sick one day, thinking about how he wished there was a better park, and started firing off emails to city hall. The next day, he was at the community center after school, where Flo Bellamy, the center’s director, overheard him and put him in touch with HSC’s director John Cunningham.
“That’s how we got involved,” Nela Pleasant-Rader, HSC’s Treasurer, told me. “The city has tax revenue issues and problems with the water and sewer treatment. If we were able to get this on the agenda, it would take years. We thought we could speed it up, so we went to the city and asked to take the project over. We started raising funds, working on the plans, and visiting other parks in Boone, Erwin, and Kingsport.”
Kingsport’s skatepark is a magnet for young people, including Kucher, who drives over a couple of times a week to skate. Pleasant-Rader thinks it’s time that Johnson County and Mountain City provide those types of opportunities for their own young people. There is always talk of a need for more activities for Johnson County youth, so Kucher and his friends are counting on this opportunity to support it.
“We’re just trying to get more things for the youth to do,” Kucher adds. “I know they used to have a movie theater.”
“There used to be a skating rink, too,” Pleasant-Rader jumps in. “I feel like we were more focused on things like this when I was a kid growing up here. Somewhere we lost momentum. We need to bring that back.”
They all agree it also needs to be inclusive for all the young people.
“Some people don’t like basketball or baseball,” Kucher says. “Some people who play football might not want to do this, and we might not like football, but we skate, and they play football.”
“Without it, there would be no sport for me,” Brown adds. “I don’t play anything else. They can have their sport, and we can have ours.”
“We are super focused on things for 10 to 18-year-olds,” Pleasant-Rader says of HSC’s primary mission. “We think there is a huge deficit. This is a good place for kids to come and have physical activity so they’re not just sitting in front of the computer.”
Physical activity is the theme for all the participants in this year’s event, beginning with the 5K walk or run. The Johnson County Farmers Market will be incorporated into the vendors' area, and food trucks from Uncle Him’s Barbecue, Fat Straw, and Fuego Taquito will be rolling in to feed the crowd. Knoxville’s 865 Axe Throwing will be bringing their mobile unit, but there will be plenty of fun activities for kids too young to wield an axe.
Kucher and his friends, along with HSC, hope the community will seize the opportunity to finish the project and create something truly special for the county's young people.
“There’s not a lot one man can do, but if you have a bunch of people backing you, you can get a lot more done,” Kucher reflects.
“These kids deserve this,” Pleasant-Rader agrees. “If you build someplace great, you’ll be amazed at what you see.”
The 3rd Community Day and 5K will be held at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The 5K walk (or run) begins at 10 a.m., and on-site registration is available. For more information, visit hometownservice.org.