Wild Mustard (Brassica kaber)
Wild Mustard starts blooming in the spring and can be seen into the summer. The bright yellow foliage calls to mind the yellow mustard of French’s. In fact, black mustard seeds from domesticated plants are used to make our common yellow mustard condiment. Primarily regarded as a weed, the flowers will spring up on open fields, but can grow almost anywhere. When they first emerge in the winter, the leaves are edible; however they may be bitter and need to be boiled with a change of water. If you plan to try them, please consult a more authoritative resource and identification guide!