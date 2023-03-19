FindHelpNowTN.org, a website, and online resource, is now available for counties across the state from the Tennessee Department of Health. The new support is designed to connect individuals directly to care and help if they are struggling with a substance use disorder.
“I really appreciate the fact that it directs people to call the Tn Redline, which connects them directly to our Lifeline coordinator for Johnson County,” said A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition Executive Director Trish Burchette.
Pleased with the new resource, Burchette added, “Johnson county has more access to in-person and online resources for recovery support than ever before.”
The Director of TDH Overdose Response Coordination Office Amy Murawski, mentioned that navigating all the resources available can be confusing. “Individuals and their loved ones facing substance abuse disorder have much to endure in finding a way out of addiction. We hope for FindHelpNowTN.org to be a source of relief in an extremely exhausting and immensely stressful situation.”
The growing number of deaths caused by substance abuse increases every year. In the most recent statistics released by the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), the year 2020 saw 3,034 deaths from overdose of substance abuse. This number was a substantial increase from the 1,451 that died from substance abuse in 2015. In an effort to help people understand those statistics are not simply numbers, but each number represents an individual, and the pain of losing a loved one from overdose is a deeply personal loss, the TDH website said, “Numbers count. Every number is a story. Every story is a person.”
In an effort to help individuals access help quickly, TDH devised the new website for users to connect to locations for residential, in-patient, and out-patient services.
FindHelpNowTN.org guides individuals to location-based openings and services available at substance-use treatment facilities. Site users can search facility listings using up to 60 different features, such as the type of treatment needed, insurance programs, payment methods, and availability of wrap-around services.
Treatment facilities on FindHelpNowTN.org regularly update their availability of residential, in-patient, and outpatient services. Since site users also can access a facility’s contact information, they can reach out immediately for treatment.
“There is an immediate, critical point where those struggling with substance abuse and misuse are absolutely ready to receive help,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. ‘’Unfortunately, this point is often at the height of the crisis. The FindHelpNowTN.org website puts addiction and treatment resources within immediate reach, in real-time, when individuals and families don’t know where to turn.”
Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.
For more information on the Tn Redline or for help getting treatment and recovery, contact Jennifer at (423) 470-3907.