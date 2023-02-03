Beginning February 7, The Johnson County Center for the Arts will offer a program dubbed Project of the Week for children of all ages.
These pre-planned projects will be designed by former Johnson County school teacher and Johnson County Center for the Arts Gallery Assistant Carol Hieronymus. Each event project will include fun and educational activities for the students, from Valentine's handprint art to painting the solar system, to name a few.
According to center members, the upcoming projects and activities will focus on children of different age groups as they follow the project plan and use it to expand their own designs.
"The Project of the Week program will provide children the opportunity to participate in an artistic craft with provided supplies at no cost to the family," said Center or the Arts Director Cristy Dunn.
The new event is in close harmony with the center's mission, which states, "Our mission is to empower our community and bring them together through teaching, encouraging, and supporting a variety of artistic forms and experiences."
The Center for the Arts is a comprehensive art center serving the residents of Johnson County and surrounding communities and visitors to the area who are seeking authentic Appalachian artwork as well as meaningful events and enrichment experiences. With a primary focus on young artists, the local art community, and Appalachian culture, the objective is to provide a place for artists of varying ages, abilities, and interests to flourish by offering a venue to showcase, sell and encourage growth and learning.
The center is now inviting all to join its next event, Decorate Valentine Cookies with Carol Hieronymus.
Bi-monthly flyers will be distributed to announce the specific projects.
The 501(c)3 nonprofit Johnson County Center for the Arts is located at 127 College Street, in Mountain City, and is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call the Arts Center at (423)460-3313 for more details. The center is supported by donations and promises to support the building of a strong community by means of Art Classes,
Summer Art Programming and Arts Center operations.
For more information, please stop by the center, visit www.jocoartcenter.org, or call (423) 460-3313.