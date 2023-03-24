Also known as the Feast of Saint Patrick, St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the life of one of Ireland’s most notable saints. Born in Roman Britain during the fifth century, Saint Patrick was kidnapped and sold as a slave in Ireland at the age of sixteen. He eventually escaped captivity only to return to Ireland years later, bringing with him the teachings of Christianity. One of the most well-known legends of Saint Patrick revolves around his explanation of the Holy Trinity (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) through the three leaves of the Irish clover known as the shamrock.
Although the festivities surrounding the holiday have drastically changed over the years – for example, the once religious dry holiday becoming synonymous with drinking in the 1970s – people around the world, whether they know it or not, celebrate the life and death of this man used by God to spread the gospel across the rolling green hills and coastal cliffs of Ireland.
On March 17, the Johnson County Senior Center served 135 members during its annual St. Patrick’s Day party. With a free lunch sponsored by Danny Herman Trucking and a special St. Patty’s Bingo sponsored by SmileOn, this year’s event brought in regular members as well as an assortment of guests. The center’s members, all donning various shades of green, shared in St. Patrick’s Day trivia, word searches, jokes told by member John Davis, special music with Randy Dandurand, and an Irish Jig led by Estrella Triplett.
“We are so blessed to have such wonderful community partners who pay for our seniors’ meals at these events,” Kathy Motsinger-Eller, the director of the Johnson County Senior Center, said. “Our members look forward to these monthly events and holidays. They get to socialize, play bingo, share a meal, and enjoy other recreational activities.”
For more information about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, visit its website at johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, drop by the center M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to pick up a newsletter, or call 727-8883.