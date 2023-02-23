February 16, 2023
Dear Editor:
It is a shame & disgrace that Lorie Murray Plank, Head Start/Pre-K Director of the Johnson County Central Office, posted a video on TikTok with the lyrics of, "Well I ain't a bitch till you make me one, pushing my buttons I go off like a shotgun.
In Mrs. Plank's video (which has since been taken down), she is singing and the Secretary to the Director of Schools, Serena Warren, appears to be directing Mrs. Plank.
This is not only an embarrassment to the Johnson County School System but to Johnson County itself. Evidently, Director Michelle Simcox does not have control over her staff to allow such behavior during working hours. For those who may not know, this was filmed in Central Office.
Perhaps Ms. Simcox is so secure in her position with the extended contract that she received that she is not concerned about how her staff behaves or what message they send to not only children but anyone who saw this video, which was public to anyone on TikTok.
Children's interests should be at the forefront of business and it is obvious from this video that this is not the case. With violence running rampant in schools, how could an "educator" state that "pushing her buttons" she "goes off like a shotgun?"
This is absurd.
Sandra Matheson
Shady Valley