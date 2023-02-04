A crying shame
Dear Editor,
Maybe a copy of the Judiciary code of conduct should be looked at by the people of Johnson County to see in regards to the (dis)honorable judge Perry Stout.
He was convinced to self-report to stay on top of things (no pun intended) before they could get leaked to the public. He is in no way living up to the code of conduct set forth by the bench and needs to be removed from the bench.
The girl lost her job, and Stout most likely won't face any consequences because of who he is and the job he holds. But Judicial Code Rule #10 clearly states in the preamble how the judge should hold himself in higher regard and to higher standards.
As for the lack of transparency on the part of local officials is concerned, that is the problem with this town. Everyone wants to talk but doesn't want to confirm or commit to a statement. They're afraid of losing their own jobs if they speak out; it's a crying shame.
Tammy Bunton