Members of the Johnson County Senior Center got a chance to learn a bit more about their surroundings thanks to a presentation by Cristy Dunn of the Johnson County Center for the Arts, who spoke at the center’s storytelling event, focusing on the “Serpentine Chain” and the deep roots of the Appalachian Mountain range.
“What is it about these mountains that draw us in and make us want to stay?” Cristy Dunn said. “I might go to the beach for a week or where the land is flatter to get an education, but when I get out of the mountains, it doesn’t take very long before I start feeling anxious and I’m ready to get back home…Most of us who feel like there is no other place for us [to call home] have Scottish and Irish roots. And I’m going to talk today about how the mountains here are connected, believe it or not, to the mountains in Scotland and Ireland.”
Stretching from Alabama to Maine and farther into Canada, the Appalachian Mountain range has many names based on location. In this region, it is the Blue Ridge Mountains and its subrange the Great Smoky Mountains reaching from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Asheville, North Carolina. Through the Virginias and into Pennsylvania, it is called the Alleghany Mountains, and in Vermont, it takes the name the Cold Hollow Mountains.
Believed to be one of the oldest mountain range on Earth, the Appalachian Mountains are the same geological mountains found in Scotland, Ireland, and Iceland. Many of the flora and fauna dwellings within the Appalachian Mountains can be found flourishing in the mountains of Scotland and Ireland. For example, the wildflower Lady Slippers which begins blooming in early summer in this region, and the Great Rhododendron and Mountain Laurel which clothe the mountainsides year-round are all found in the mountain ranges across the Atlantic.
In addition to plants and animals, a vein of a green mineral called serpentine trails beneath the Appalachian Mountain range. This green mineral can be found in the mountains of Scotland, Ireland, Iceland, and Greenland. Serpentine can be seen visibly in the green cliffs of Cornwall, England.
After various migrations from Ireland and Scotland (some freely chosen and others forced), many traditional stories, songs, farming techniques, and weaving patterns have merged into the Appalachian culture. For example, the musical instrument the fiddle was an important part of the Scots-Irish culture and quickly became “the heart of entertainment for Appalachian communities.” Some familiar ballads, such as Knoxville Girl, have roots dating back to the 1800s in Ireland and England.
Our next storytelling event will be held on May 30 at 12 noon, Living in the 1700s with Norma Ritchie. To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and the upcoming storytelling events contact Kathy Motsinger-Eller at 423-727-8883. We would love for you to share your stories with us.