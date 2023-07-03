Johnson County again showed its community spirit and support, as evidenced by the recent Grand Opening celebration of Helping Others.
“It was fantastic,” said Debi Knerr, Vice President of Helping Others. “We had a great turnout. We had a lot of vendors come out.”
The event was designed not as a fundraiser for the local charity but rather as a means to build awareness of how great the need to support those in need in Johnson County really is.
“When we started two years ago, a lot of people living here did not realize there was a need,” said Knerr. “ But as we grew and moved into the new place, now everyone sees we feed fifty people a day.”
While the mission may have started, just as the name implies, to help others, specifically the homeless residing in Johnson County, the charity quickly learned that more are in need than just the homeless.
“It is not just the homeless we feed,” said Knerr. “It is the people struggling to get by. We feed seniors on a fixed budget and grandparents raising their grandchildren. These people get one monthly check, and it just doesn’t stretch. So we help them.”
The grand opening celebration did not disappoint and highlighted the community’s desire to help support the cause.
“We had so many organizations come out on Saturday,” said Helping Others President Theresa McElea. “I named them all on social media, different nonprofit organizations giving out information about their services.”
While the growth of Helping Others has been phenomenal, the success stories make it worthwhile.
One such example of a recent victory for the mission was detailed recently. “When we first opened on the five lanes, we had a lady come to us who was living in her car for two years,” said Knerr. After receiving some support from Helping Others, “she finally has her own place, has a job. She visited last week and told me, ‘I am where I am because of your love and support. I now have a future.” Knerr explained how Helping Others was instrumental in making this success story happen.
“After she got a job and an apartment,” said Knerr, “Helping Others filled it. We put food in her refrigerator; we filled it with furniture- all from donations from the community. It is amazing. She is our success story. Success stories like hers are why we do what we do.”
The success of the recent grand opening celebration at Helping Others is just a confirmation of the great work its staff and volunteers are doing. It well demonstrates the community’s generous spirit and desire to care for its own, which is greatly lacking in today’s society, the nation, and the world.
McElea promises that “the work at Helping Others will continue in Mountain City and Johnson County as long and as much as it is necessary.”
For more information, call 423-471-0381 or FaceBook Helping Others of Johnson County, TN.