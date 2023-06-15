At the recent City Council meeting, it was announced that there will not be a Fourth of July parade on Main Street this year. The popular event has been canceled due to a lack of someone to host the parade.
“The chamber is not going to head up a parade due to the construction on Donnelly Street,” said Mayor Jerry Jordan during the June City Council meeting. “Are we going to allow another organization to hold it?”
The question posed by the mayor prompted a lively discussion on the technicalities and the responsibilities involved in hosting such a large event. Mayor Jordan clearly sought some input from the council members; Alderman Dustin Shearin, Alderman Jason Bryan, Vice-Mayor Lawrence Keeble, and Alderman Jerry Horne.
Alderman Horne spoke first, suggesting perhaps another entity may be asked to conduct the parade.
“If we are going to have one and you gonna let someone else do it, I’d probably ask Renee Profitt to head it up,” said Horne. “She done very well with the sunflower festival for several years.”
Alderman Shearin addressed the council with concerns about how close the dates are to attempting to get someone else. “Today is June the sixth,” said Shearin. “I don’t feel that it is wise to get into a situation that quickly having someone do that in less than a month without having done it before.”
Gina Meade, president of the Chamber, said the parade will not be held “due to the ongoing construction at the Mountain City Elementary School on Donnelly Street.”
Meade confirmed that the Chamber will still handle the Fourth of July fireworks at Ralph Stout Park as in previous years.
Local residents expressed appreciation that the fireworks can still be enjoyed. Others expressed disappointment and sadness regarding the loss of the annual small-town tradition, loved by millions of parade goers across the nation to celebrate America’s Independence Day.
“During Covid, we all mourned the loss of ‘togetherness’ and being together with one another as a community,” said Melissa Gentry, founder of Rescue D.O.G and End of Life Sanctuary. “Now that we can gather together and enjoy activities, especially those geared for children, we do not need to take those for granted. Whether we are celebrating the Fourth of July or a simple day with friends and family, it could all change in one day, as we know too well. I feel we need to make the most of every single day and never forget the past three years when we couldn’t gather together.”
While some mourned the opportunity to gather as a community, others mentioned their concern about breaking the news to their children.
“Not a lot goes on in Johnson County,” said Lizzie Sexton. The local mom has made it a yearly tradition to bring her three children to the parade. “My children will be heartbroken; parades are a huge thing.”
Sexton hopes that event organizers and the city council may yet find a way to host the parade so “we would not have to miss the festivities.”
