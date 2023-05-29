Dating back to the late 1860s, Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day – a time to honor the fallen Civil War soldiers by decorating their graves with flowers. Observed in various locations over the years, Memorial Day didn’t become a national holiday until after World War I. It was in 1971 when Congress established Memorial Day as a day for remembrance of all American soldiers who have died in service for their country to be celebrated on the last Monday of May.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Johnson County is home to almost fifteen hundred veterans.
“There are so many veterans in this area,” Kathy Motsinger-Eller, the Johnson County Senior Center director, said. “At the center, we want to honor and serve them. Make them feel special. That is why we started the Vet Café.”
Over the last four years, the Johnson County Senior Center has served local veterans through its monthly Vet Café. In conjunction with groups such as Family Consumer Education (FCE) and the American Legion Auxiliary, the Senior Center hosts a free communal meal for veterans on the last Wednesday of every month. A valuable resource for information, the Vet Café allows local veterans to socialize and connect with veterans from other branches of service, celebrate with each other as selected veterans receive special recognition through the Veteran of the Month award, and participate in occasional events such as Bingo.
During this month’s Vet Café, the Senior Center will be serving a meal of a Chicken Philly sandwich, sweet potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges, and desserts. The center will also host a special Memorial Day Bingo.
“We are grateful to all our service members and the sponsors who make this event possible,” Kathy said.
The Johnson County Senior Center would like to thank Johnson County Bank, which sponsors the Veteran of the Month awards.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its events, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com to view its monthly newsletter and calendar, stop by the Center M-F from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883.