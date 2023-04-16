Virginia Heartleaf (Hexastylis virginica)
Although one of my reference books calls it “rare” in Tennessee, once you know where to look, you may find Virginia Heartleaf, or one of its cousins, growing in many wooded areas in Johnson County. The key is the shiny heart-shaped leaves, as the flower is rarely visible above ground. The flower is essentially a cup-shaped whorl (calyx) - without petals.
Heartleaf is in the same family as Shuttleworth’s Ginger and Little Brown Jug, and is similar to Wild Ginger. All these plants have flowers on short stalks at the base of the plant, usually covered with leaf litter. The rhizomes and stalk smell of ginger. The shape of the flower varies among these species. Gently spread away last year’s leaf litter to see the flowers and then recover when you are finished looking.