Labeled the “Celebration of Love” week, the second week of February is a weeklong celebration of love and passion.
Typically Valentine’s week – also known as Love Week – is a time primarily focused on couples with structured days like Rose Day or Hug Day. However, the Senior Center wanted to express its love and appreciation for its community through handmade Valentine’s cards and special events at the Center.
On Tuesday, February 14, the Center held its Valentine’s Banquet which was attended by 179 guests. With a Valentine’s Bingo, music with Randy Dandurand, a meal sponsored by Jimmy Reynolds of GSC Security, and the crowning of Robert and Jean Wilson as this year’s Valentine King and Queen, the Banquet proved to be a great success.
The following day the Senior Center hosted a special Valentine's Tea for its Loveable Ladies’ group – a group of singles and widows. During this event, the ladies enjoyed tea and desserts, received a rose, and participated in a Valentine singalong and a game of Bingo. It also included a special storytelling time of both love stories and light stories, which followed some of the ladies’ journeys after losing their beloved husbands. The first speaker, Lauren Albanese, shared her journey and how knowing Jesus pulled her through that time, filling her with hope, light, and the love of God.
The Center finished its “Celebration of Love” with a special Love Stories storytelling event on Friday and music by Steve Dunfee. Guest speaker Nancy Wills led the event with her own story of her and husband Harry, who passed away a few years ago, and their journey as they adopted eight children throughout their life together.
More stories were followed by an open mic session as many folks shared special memories of their loved ones. The Senior Center’s next storytelling event will be held on Thursday, March 30, at 11:30 a.m. The event will cover local history with Johnson County Historian Ginny Johnson-Manuel.
We encourage anyone 60 years and older to come and join us at the senior center. We always have a wonderful time socializing, and many different types of activities are offered. You can always check out our calendar of events at www.johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com.