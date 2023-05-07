I would like to respond to Emma Kob’s opinion on AirBnb in Johnson County.
First, the number of AirBnb in the county is a reflection of supply and demand. As someone who owns two short-term rental properties (as well as seven full-time rental properties), I can assure you that if they were not profitable, they would not be listed for short-term rental. The market determines the number of available rental properties, and limiting the number of short-term rentals would not necessarily solve the problem of available rental properties for locals.
Second, most of the properties being used as short-term rentals would be too expensive for the average person to rent on a monthly basis. People who come to our county as tourists are looking for short-term rentals due to limited hotel availability. Limiting the number of short-term rentals would not necessarily make these properties more affordable for locals. Furthermore, Johnson County has promoted itself as a tourist destination, and local government limiting the availability of short-term rentals would be contrary to that objective.
Third, asking for a move-in ready 2-3 bedroom home for under $150K is unrealistic. Even if all of the properties currently listed for short-term rental were to go up for sale, I don’t think there would be many that would sell at your price. There are numerous market conditions driving the price of homes in Johnson County that have nothing to do with $750K homes listed for rent on AirBnb.
Steve Joiner
Mountain City, TN